ANGLETON — City council has approved three agreements for a residential development that will cover 153 acres near Angleton High School.
Though the project, located off FM 523, will take several years to complete, it’s a positive step for the city to grow commercial and residential interest, City Manager Scott Albert said.
The items approved include a developer agreement with Concourse Companies, a water supply and wastewater service utility contract and a strategic partnership agreement for the stretch of land which was created as a municipal utility district in 1981, Albert said.
The area, currently called the Rancho Isabella MUD, has potential for 660 homes. That number can be altered by 10 percent, however, and build out, will take seven to 10 years, Albert said.
Before the developer can begin construction on the property, it needs to get permission from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to make adjustments to the utility district, Albert said.
“The developer will be asking the TCEQ to expand the authority of the MUD to include road and recreational facilities,” Albert said in an email. “This will allow the developer to use the MUD tax on retiring debt issued to pay for roads and recreational facilities.”
Construction on two detention ponds could begin this summer once TCEQ signs off on the two amendments to the utility district, Albert said.
After the first phase of construction is underway, Albert said, it is expected to be about 18 months before residents will begin seeing any signs of residential constructions.
“I am excited to see Angleton attracting additional residential development like this project,” Councilman Cody Vasut said. “This proposed subdivision will provide much-needed housing inventory, quality investment in our extraterritorial jurisdiction and a benchmark for future growth in our community. Angleton is on the move.”
The residences built will be based on market demands, Albert said.
Growth has been a major focal point of city council over the last year as Angleton continues to expand its footprint.
The next immediate step is to wait for approval from TCEQ before the developer can begin construction on the detention ponds, Albert said.
“It’s obviously gonna create more disposable income, recruit a stronger workforce, commercial business and additional business to city,” Albert said.
