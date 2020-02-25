Brazoria County residents have voted in the Republican primary more than three times as much as they have voted in the Democratic primary, according to early voting numbers.
Early voting began Feb. 18 and ends Friday. Primary Election Day is March 3.
According to early voting numbers provided by the Brazoria County Clerk’s Office, 12,426 people voted in the GOP primary through Sunday, compared to 3,543 people who cast ballots in Democratic races.
These numbers reflect ballots mailed before Feb. 18, which include 1,105 for Republicans and 400 for Democrats.
“It’s going smoothly, there’s no lines anywhere,” Deputy Elections Clerk Susan Cunningham said. “We’re fully staffed and ready for crowds and for people to get out there and vote.”
Early voting continues from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday. There are polling locations in Alvin, Angleton, Brazoria, Freeport, Lake Jackson, Manvel, West Columbia and three in Pearland.
As has been the case in recent primary elections, the Pearland location has been the most active, with about 4,600 ballots cast there so far. The Lake Jackson Civic Center has handled about 2,600 ballot while the Angleton location in the courthouse East Annex has seen about 2,100 voters.
The overall turnout also is on a similar pace to the last presidential election in 2016, when 18,250 Republicans and 4,826 Democrats participated during the full 10-day early voting period.
While both parties’ voters can pick their choice of presidential and congressional candidates, only those voting in the Republican primary will have say in who will lead the biggest law enforcement agency in Brazoria County.
Sheriff’s Capt. Richard Foreman, retired Sheriff’s Capt. Randy Rhyne and Brazoria County District Attorney’s Investigator Bo Stallman are the three Republican candidates for Brazoria County sheriff. No Democrat filed to run for the position, leaving the Republican primary candidate uncontested in November’s general election.
The Republican primary could also determine who gets the Republican nod to replace Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen, who has represented District 25 for more than two decades. The winner of that primary will face Democratic nominee Patrick Henry in November.
The Republican candidates for House District 25 are business owner Troy Brimage, County Tax Assessor-Collector Ro’Vin Garrett, emergency room nurse Rhonda Seth, Bay City Chamber CEO Mitch Thames and attorney Cody Vasut.
In any primary election with more than two candidates, there is a chance for a runoff election. A runoff election is required if no candidate gets an outright majority — more than 50 percent of the votes cast.
The two candidates who get the most votes would run against each other in a runoff election. A runoff would have to be between the 20th and 45th day after the final canvass of votes, according to the state election code.
Sample ballots and early voting locations can be found inside today’s edition of The Facts.
For other information about the election, call 979-864-1662.
