Marie Sanders considers herself somewhat lucky, since she’s used to frequent handwashing, wearing a mask in public and being isolated.
“I feel like I’m kind of privileged in a weird sort of way,” she said.
Sanders, 29, is the fifth-grade lead music teacher at Clute Intermediate School. She has lupus, along with other autoimmune diseases.
When she reads or hears COVID-19 is more life-threatening to people who are elderly or have underlying conditions, sometimes people note that fact makes them less worried about spreading it.
“It’s really difficult not to take it personally,” Sanders said “Your first reaction to that is they’re talking about me. Doesn’t my life matter?”
She tries to stop herself from taking it that way. She greatly appreciates the precautions most people take to prevent the spread of COVID-19, she said.
“What people don’t realize is that we’re kind of depending on the healthy people to stay healthy,” Sanders said.
Sanders started noticing that something was wrong shortly after moving back from the United States from Okinawa, Japan, when she was 26. Okinawa has one of the healthiest lifestyles in the world, so it’s possible the disease onset before, but she didn’t show symptoms, she said.
She noticed the more physically active she was, the worse she felt.
“I was so tired all the time, no amount of sleep was ever enough,” Sanders said.
This was accompanied by rashes, headaches, swollen and painful joints and eventually, she didn’t recognize herself.
After iron supplements, B12 injections and a few other remedies didn’t solve her problems, her doctor did blood work and referred her to a rheumatologist, she said.
It took about a year for her to get a lupus diagnosis. Lupus makes the body’s immune system become hyperactive and attack normal, healthy tissue.
Sanders’ lupus has multi-organ involvement, especially her kidneys. She’s basically been in a nonstop flare for years, though there are days when she doesn’t feel “as bad.”
She uses multiple medications to treat her symptoms, including steroids, which greatly compromises her immune system.
Teaching young children is one of the worst professions for an immunocompromised person to be in, but she’d never sacrifice it, she said, adding teaching is her purpose in life.
“The flu itself is enough to put me in the hospital,” Sanders said.
Her students are used to using hand sanitizer when they enter and leave her classroom, asking to sit in the back if they have a cough and not worrying if she has to stay home for a while, she said.
“It’s really impressive that they have such empathy at that age,” Sanders said.
Now, Sanders remains completely isolated from everyone except her spouse, who works in an office with two people and immediately showers in the guest bathroom upon getting home.
Her mother leaves groceries and prescriptions outside her door and they talk to each other through it, Sanders said.
She is not ordering any restaurant food at all, because though she would “kill for some Wayside right now,” it’s not a risk she can take, she said.
Although she has to stay home for her safety, she is upset at what she’s missing.
“When they canceled school, I was really sad,” Sanders said. “And I’m still really sad about it.”
Not hugging their kids goodbye for the summer is something many teachers never considered, she said.
Sanders will not be leaving her house for a long time, even though it is allowed, she said. Though she remains at risk, she feels for her students’ parents and others who are losing income.
“I don’t know that there is a perfect solution because we can’t stay shut down forever, but we don’t want to make things worse either,” Sanders said. “It’s a lot of complicated emotions for me.”
When the pandemic ends, Sanders still has to be more careful than the average person.
“I don’t see this really ever being something that I don’t have to worry about,” she said.
It’s taught her to not take any day for granted, because you never know what is going to happen, she said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.