LAKE JACKSON — Emerson Montgomery, a fourth-grader from Bess Brannen Elementary School, took home the win with “marooned” at the 2020 Brazoria County Zone 1 Spelling Bee.
“I thought we’d make it to the really hard words, but these are the ones I’d been practicing more,” Emerson said Friday. “I had no idea how to spell ‘tarmac.’”
Emerson said she was shaking after her win, but she felt good and relieved it was over.
“She’s always been an amazing speller,” Kelli Montgomery said of her daughter. “In kindergarten, she won ‘best speller’ at her elementary school. It’s a gift.”
Emerson reads constantly, Kelli Montgomery said. She crammed with her parents the night before the spelling bee and leading up to when it began, but overall, they didn’t practice that much, Kelli said.
“We were going over, like, really, really hard words,” Kelli said. “We weren’t even going over the words that she got.”
Dominick Trostle, an eighth-grader at Lake Jackson Intermediate, came in second place after misspelling “officiant.”
In a twist, Kelli Montgomery, who teaches seventh-grade English at Lake Jackson Intermediate, taught Dominick and has worked with him for UIL. She was so proud of both kids, she said.
Thirteen schools from Brazosport, Damon and Danbury ISDs and two Silverline Montessori Schools were each represented by two students for a total of 30 participants.
This representation is different from other spelling bees because usually only one student is allowed to represent his or her school, said Cheryl Wood, Library Media Specialist for Lake Jackson Intermediate and the event facilitator.
“Probably the most surprising thing is the kids compete from third grade to eighth grade and I even had one of the eighth-graders ask me, ‘Mrs. Wood, this does not seem fair,’” Wood said. “But when it originated … it’s always been third through eighth grade.”
The spelling bee kicked off with Emerson, who was participant No. 1, correctly spelling “shake.”
In a twist, Emerson didn’t want to be No. 1 because she worried it might jinx her, Kelli Montgomery said. She said she reassured her daughter that being No. 1 was a good omen.
The first word to be spelled incorrectly was “plumbing,” which was soon followed by “squawk,” “garland,” and “coffee,” among others.
By the beginning of the fourth round, about half of the participants had been eliminated. Then the words became more difficult, including “ingredient,” “prejudice,” and “arborio.”
Spellers were allowed to ask for a word to be repeated; for the language of origin, part of speech or definition; or for the pronouncer to use the word in a sentence. Once the participant began to spell the word, they could not go back and start over if they made a mistake.
After eight rounds, the spelling bee was down to two participants, who battled back and forth until round 11.
Emerson and Dominick each received placement trophies, and every participant received a medal and a certificate. Emerson will go on to compete Feb. 29 in the Houston Public Media Spelling Bee.
“We’re super excited,” Wood said, addressing the students. “You all are winners just to make it to this stage.”
