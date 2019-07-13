FREEPORT — A narcotics task force bust seized 59 grams of crack cocaine, 15 grams of methamphetamine and 19 grams of marijuana, police say.
Adrian Theodore Scott, 46, of Freeport is charged with two first-degree drug possession with intent to deliver, Task Force Lt. Chris Reioux said in a news release.
After a two-month undercover investigation, the Brazoria County Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant at 5:50 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of Avenue F, the news release states. Numerous complaints of drug trafficking initiated the investigation, Reioux said in the release.
The Freeport, Clute and Lake Jackson High-Risk Entry Team made entry and secured the occupants without incident, the release states.
Police suspect Scott of intending to deliver the crack cocaine and methamphetamine and he was arrested on the scene, according to the release. He is also charged with misdemeanor marijuana possession, the release states.
The street value of the crack cocaine would be $1,180 and the methamphetamine street value would be $450, according to the release.
Scott remained at Brazoria County jail Saturday evening and a bond had not been set, according to online records.
First-degree felonies are punishable by up to life in prison.
