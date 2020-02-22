Caring individuals in my readership, you don’t have to go on a mission trip to a far-away place to have ministry. Near you are nursing homes where ministry opportunities and fulfillment are ever available. If you can be consistent and dependable, go love and be loved by residents.
If you’d like to consider such a ministry, here are suggestions:
1. Go through the appropriate channels at the facility.
Speak to administrators, present your plan and request permission. Make friends with the staff; they must gain confidence in you. They must become assured you are an asset to the environment they are charged to protect.
2. Be sensitive to the daily schedules of the facility.
Don’t show up when the staff is busy feeding or passing out medications, or when your visit might interfere with family members or a program being provided by a church or organization.
3. Don’t go to the nursing home the first time unless you intend to be consistent and dependable.
Visitors must think ahead and realize their visits may be the highlight of the resident’s week, and they must not disappoint him or her.
If you stop your visits or are inconsistent in your visits, you will have set up the resident for disappointment.
4. If you are excused from the resident’s room to enable the resident to use the bathroom, wait 10 minutes beyond the time the nurse grants permission to re-enter the room.
That allows residual odors to dissipate and not embarrass the resident.
5. If you take on the responsibility of forming a relationship with a patient, accompany him or her to special events at the facility.
Here are quotes that you might say:
“May I sit beside you at the church service Sunday afternoon? The minister who is coming is a good speaker.”
“The menu item for lunch Saturday includes beef stew and cornbread. Would it work out for me to have lunch with you that day?”
“I’m headed to the grocery store after I leave here. Are there some snacks that I can pick up for you? The cherries from Washington state are delicious at this time of year.”
“You mentioned that your granddaughter is coming to visit you next week for her birthday. Would you like me to pick out a gift and pick up a card for you?”
6. Don’t talk down to residents.
Speak normally. They love normal. They don’t want to be patronized.
7. Realize residents have the same needs as young people.
They want to be accepted, not rejected. They want to be included, not excluded. They want to be loved, not overlooked. They want to be respected, not seen as weak and feeble. They want to be treated with dignity, not seen as mere objects of ministry. They want to join in on conversations, not be seen as someone who has nothing interesting going on. They want to give, not be seen as someone who has nothing to contribute.
One concern potential volunteers have voiced to me is they wouldn’t know how to begin a conversation. That’s not so difficult when you have these examples:
“I’m making myself available to visit with residents of your nursing home; may I visit with you?”
“I see photos in your room; who are these people? Are they family members or friends?”
“What kind of work did you do during your employment years?”
“I enjoy camping; what did you do for fun when you were out and about?”
“A nurse has granted permission to share the brownies I’ve made; would you like to be included?”
In other words, just be yourself. You know how to be friendly and participate in conversations.
And a final word: If you’ve been waiting for God to give you a sign to begin ministry, perhaps this column is the ticket.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.