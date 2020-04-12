Despite some agitation building inside when people are stuck at home, local police chiefs say crime rates are down overall since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
People being home consistently resulted in a logical downturn of property crime, Angleton Police Chief Aaron Ausmus said, but proactive policing and visibility also aid in overall trends.
Freeport Police Chief Ray Garivey is hopeful that would-be criminals recognize that this is just not the time.
“My belief is that everybody sees the crisis that we’re in, and I think as a community we’re coming together to try not to cause problems,” Garivey said. “No one really wants to cause any problems right now.”
During the first few weeks Freeport had some domestic calls, but not much more than officers normally respond to, he said.
There have also been some vehicle burglaries at night, which he believes may be done by children who are out of school and bored, Garivey said. That was one case that should be wrapped up soon, he said.
Clute police have seen an uptick in domestic disturbances, Police Chief James Fitch said, but most are verbal and can be solved without an arrest.
“Honestly it’s just people being crammed in residences and places together,” Fitch said. “Tensions get high.”
Clute has experienced a burglary of a food bank, which some may consider unusual, but Fitch said suspect Joe Munoz was already known to police.
“I don’t think it has anything to do with the pandemic,” Fitch said.
Lake Jackson police still see the occasional theft from grocery stores, but some stores like H-E-B have hired extra security, which decreases those instances, Police Chief Paul Kibodeaux said.
“I haven’t seen a huge change in our petty thefts. It’s been steady but I still think less than what it was a couple months ago,” he said.
Angleton police reported an increase in thefts from Walmart in early March, but that can be attributed to a changed reporting system and it dropped off later in the month, Ausmus said.
Since police do have to come into contact with many people throughout their line of duty, they’re making an effort to stay away from others, Kibodeaux said.
“Our guys are still there, they’re still doing their job, but they’re not quite as proactive,” he said.
Some officers who usually spend some time at their desks are now able to join patrolling, so they have even more officers driving around than usual, Kibodeaux said. There are also less calls to respond to overall.
“I think people have been great really, so far,” he said.
Not having as many calls allows Freeport police to be more visible and patrol more, Garivey said.
Lake Jackson officers are wearing masks and gloves when interacting with citizens, mainly to protect the citizens, Kibodeaux said.
Clute police are asking people to come outside their homes more than they usually would, also to protect the residents, Fitch said.
“Police come into contact with a greater number of people, so there is a higher chance of them getting exposed,” he said.
Angleton police have also had less 911 calls, Ausmus said, but exponentially increased their requested close patrols.
“We’re preventatively doing about 600 events more a week on average,” he said.
They’ve also had fewer traffic stops because they’re not pulling people over for things like broken headlights, Ausmus said.
“Our traffic encounters have gone down tremendously because I’ve asked the officers to use discretion,” he said.
Angleton police have warned people about social distancing, but have not taken formal action, Ausmus said. The overall population is handing it really well, he said. There are some outliers who comply “once they know we’re watching,” Ausmus said.
