BRAZORIA — City Council adjusted ordinances to improve the city’s aesthetics by eliminating old, abandoned vehicles.
Council also decided during its meeting March 10 to eliminate all vehicles that are not up to city code. Antique cars will be protected, Councilman Gary Kersh said.
“We in the past had cited people to move their junked vehicles but they would just move them to another part of town,” City Manager Olan Massingill said. “Those vehicles must be moved out of city limits or brought up to city code if they don’t meet our standards.”
Residents will have 10 days to move the property out of city limits, Massingill said.
Council also approved new language in the city’s mobile home ordinance. The ordinance will require any permitted travel trailers or manufactured homes to have current tags and registration, even if they are on a temporary basis. Council agreed insurance would not be required for these properties.
“When we give a variance to put a travel trailer there before the mobile home gets set in, the travel trailer there will be up to date in tags,” Councilwoman Roschelle Hicks said.
The city had recently seen an increase in abandoned trailers around town and wanted to properly put an end to it, Councilwoman Susan Parker said.
The updated ordinance will also include the skirting of mobile homes to be built with a durable material such as “metal or treated wood.”
This is in place to get rid of some of these broken down and abandoned vehicles that are eyesores, Mayor Roger Shugart said.
