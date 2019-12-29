ANGLETON — Though mental health has been examined in the courts for years, County Commissioners recently approved the establishment of a mental health court, which will operate in accordance with new legislation, County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
The Brazoria County Mental Health Court Program will receive state and federal funding under Chapter 125 of the Texas Government Code, Sebesta said.
Counties with more than 200,000 residents are required to establish a mental health court, according to the state government code.
“Recent legislation passed and for us to be eligible for us for some grant funding, we approved the establishment of the program,” Sebesta said.
The mental health court is something District Attorney Jeri Yenne said aligns with what officials have already been doing for a number of years.
“One of the things I’m proud of is for many years, we have examined mental health,” Yenne said. “There are two mental health caseloads ... where people get free medication, free healthcare and intense monitoring.”
Under the new government code, the court will “use a non-adversarial approach involving prosecutors and defense attorneys to promote public safety and to protect the due process rights of program participants.”
The code dictates that those in the program will have early identification and placement into the program, access to mental illness treatment services as well as mental retardation services, monitoring and evaluating program goals and effectiveness, ongoing judicial interaction with program participants and development of partnerships with public agencies and community organizations.
“We continually monitor a lot of people with mental health making sure they get the help they need,” Yenne said.
Brazoria County has been actively participating in mental health programs for 15 years, Yenne said. The establishment of the court is an extension of those practices, she said.
Successful defendants in the program will have a hearing in the mental health court, according to the government code.
Attorneys representing a defendant who has completed the mental health court program can request a dismissal and expunction of the charges, the government code states. Attorneys representing the state have to give their permission for such actions to occur, however, according to the government code.
“This is also about public safety,” Yenne said. “This is about trying to lessen crime overall.”
Approval of the court was made official Dec. 10 during the Commissioners Court.
Ms Yenne says Brazoria county "has been actively participating in mental health programs for 15 years" but the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office has had mental health deputies doing this type of work since the early 90's. I know, because they were then part of the Patrol division that I had the privilege to supervise during those start up years
