DAMON
A small child excitedly wrapped her arms around a gift given to her by Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Varon Snelgrove during the presentation of Blue Santa gifts at Damon ISD.
The little girl is one of 200 children who will be receiving gifts for Christmas throughout the county this season as part of the Brazoria County Peace Officers Association Blue Santa fundraising event.
“This year, we partnered with Freeport LNG and were able to raise enough funds to provide for 200 children,” Snelgrove said.
Counselors and teachers from Damon ISD, Sweeny ISD and Wild Peach Elementary School made recommendations to the association of who might have an extra need providing a happy Christmas this year.
“It could be that some of these families have fallen on hard times, it could be a death, a natural disaster — any number of things, but we just want these kids to have a good Christmas,” Snelgrove said.
With bags packed full of neatly wrapped gifts, educators and law enforcement representatives from the association passed out the presents to thankful families and children Wednesday.
In addition to partnering with Freeport LNG, the Peace Officers Association raise money all year long, Snelgrove said.
“We’ve raised about $12,000 this year, but we ask the public for help through fundraising,” Snelgrove said. “This takes a lot of resources.”
Damon ISD Superintendent David Hayward said when reaching out to families to see if they needed some extra help with gifts, many welcomed the assistance.
“(The Association) tells us how many people they are able to help and then we turn the names in to them,” Hayward said.
Throughout the day Wednesday, Brazoria County Peace Officers Association members delivered bags of gifts, ensuring children of Brazoria County will have a Christmas to remember, Snelgrove said.
“I think this is such a fantastic event and that if people are willing and able, they’ll donate to it, because you can just see what’s happening,” Damon ISD spokeswoman July Beal said.
