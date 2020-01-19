Marriages filed with the Brazoria County Clerk’s Office from Jan. 6 to Jan. 17:
Patricio Serna, Jr. and Odalis Pompa, Jan. 6
Stephen Uzoamaka Nwoko and Amaka Immaculata Udoumeobi, Jan. 7
Oliver Joseph Menard, Jr. and Esther Ruth Thomas, Jan. 8
Jose Gomez I and Serrudo Juana Ramirez, Jan. 10
Thad Stewart Coffey and Amy Cathleen Harper, Jan. 10
Christopher Cobb Coale and Angela Renee Eads, Jan. 10
Paul Chachere and Deborah Collins Chachere, Jan. 10
Joshua Grant Burke and Emily Anne Berlinger, Jan. 12
Dylan Lee Hunt and Corinna See Richardson, Jan. 12
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.