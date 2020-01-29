ALVIN — Investigators at the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office have arrested and charged 18-year-old Ryan Luna in the shooting of a Lake Jackson teen, sheriff’s office Lt. Varon Snelgrove said.
Luna is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, and remains in the Brazoria County jail on a $100,000 bond, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
A review of evidence has also led to a second person of interest, Snelgrove said.
The 17-year-old teen from Lake Jackson was shot multiple times and is in stable, but critical condition, Snelgrove said.
Though investigators originally had no suspects after the incident, authorities went to Luna’s home in Alvin on Jan. 23 where they took him into custody without incident and recovered two firearms they believe were involved in the shooting, Snelgrove said.
The shooting was reported to the sheriff’s office between 1:30 and 2 a.m. Jan. 22, with the caller saying it happened in the 4500 block of Highway 35, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. Deputies later learned the incident occurred in the 1200 block of Connie Street in Alvin and continued down the highway.
Investigators believe the altercation was carried out between two cars as they traveled down Highway 35, the release states.
The shooter fired into the car of the Lake Jackson teen, who was hit several times by gunfire, Snelgrove said.
The teen was taken to Clear Lake Regional Hospital by ambulance, where he remained in stable but critical condition Wednesday, Snelgrove said.
Officers were unable to interview the teen at the time because of his injuries, Snelgrove said.
If convicted of the charge, Luna faces up to 20 years in prison.
The investigation is still active and ongoing, Snelgrove said.
