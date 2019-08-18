LAKE JACKSON — The Southern Brazoria County Democrats Club started early on its mission of educating voters about the party’s primary candidates, hosting a forum featuring three people who hope to unseat U.S. Rep. Randy Weber, R-Friendswood.
The candidates were Adrienne Bell, who ran against Weber for the Congressional District 14 seat in 2018 and earned 39.3 percent of the vote to Weber’s 59.2 percent, as well as political campaigner Sanjanetta Barnes and West Columbia Councilman Robert “Puga” Thomas. They gathered with the club Wednesday at Lake Jackson Civic Center to deliver their platforms and answer moderated questions.
Barnes has owned a home in the district, which includes Brazoria, Jefferson and Galveston counties, for 16 years, she said. With three daughters in public school, she believes in access to quality education and healthcare, Barnes said.
The current administration believes in deceptive politics over humanity, she said, which she finds unacceptable.
Bell believes in “the fierce urgency of now,” she said, adding now is the time to make a change in the community and get things done. As a teacher, Bell wants quality public education for all children, as well as good jobs, health care, criminal justice reform and affordable prescription drugs, she said.
“I’m not running for me,” Bell said. “I’m running for you.”
She wants support for veterans, seniors and all Americans in general, so children will grow up to want to stay in Congressional District 14 rather than make it their goal to get out, Bell said.
Thomas, a city councilman for 21 years, earned re-election two months ago, he said. That experience along with a 30-year career as an aerospace engineer taught him to create, develop, test and write budgets to sustain, Thomas said.
Thomas distributed a flyer with 13 projects he said can be funded with a formula he’s created with a bill he would propose if elected called Public Option Right to Economic Security.
“Believe me, I can fund all my projects,” Thomas said.
Through a speed round of questions, all the candidates agreed they support the Green New Deal or something similar, health care as a human right, legalizing marijuana and the abolishment of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.
The candidates had varying opinions when it came to their top priorities to “reach across the aisle” and prevent mass shootings.
There is already regulation on guns, Barnes said, adding that should be extended to other types of weapons. Americans are not allowed to own a machine gun or a tank, so people should also be regulated when it comes to a gun that can shoot 100 rounds within seconds, Barnes said.
Barnes supports hunting and responsible ownership, but not certain assault and combat-style weapons on our streets, she said.
Bell argued 87 percent of Americans agree with universal background checks to purchase guns and that seems universal. She supports common-sense gun laws, she said.
Too many people getting are killed in mass murders, and mental health is not the main issue, Bell said.
In a society where we have the CIA, FBI and numerous law enforcement agencies to protect us, there should be more protection inside schools, Thomas said. School shootings could be prevented with cyber technology that wouldn’t necessarily require agents inside of schools, he said.
He also does not believe mental illness is an excuse for shootings, Thomas said.
Candidates can file for the Congressional District 14 primary election until Dec. 9. The primaries will be March 3, and the General Election will be Nov. 3, 2020.
