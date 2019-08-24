RICHWOOD
4-month-old baby nearly drowns
A baby was flown to a Houston hospital after falling into a bathtub and nearly drowning, police said.
Police responded to a call Thursday night from the 100 block of Blue Jay Drive and found a 4-month-old male infant unconscious at the scene, police said.
The infant had fallen over in a tub and inhaled water, Richwood Police Chief Stephen Mayer said.
The baby was revived and was flown by medical helicopter to a Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston, police said.
The infant is in stable condition but still in the hospital as of Friday afternoon, police said.
