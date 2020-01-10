BRAZORIA — Friends and family are rallying to help a family of eight after a fire destroyed their Brazoria home.
Tishla Anderson had picked up her children from school shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday when her boyfriend, Brad Ledbetter, called to tell her the news, she said. After warning her not to freak out, he told her their house on Red Oak Street was in flames.
No people were injured since they were all out of the house, Anderson said.
“No one was home, we did lose two little puppies,” she said.
Her daughters were distraught over the loss of their dogs, but overall they are holding up OK, Anderson said. They are a blended family, so all of the children are able to stay with parents, she said.
“Yesterday I was a mess, I’m not gonna lie,” she said Thursday. “Today, I’m better. Brad’s just been a rock. He’s been so supportive and so positive.”
The couple bought the house three years ago, and three months later, it flooded, Anderson said. They had just finished remodeling it months ago and were preparing to sell it, she said.
But the home is a total loss from the fire, Anderson said, and they lost everything “old, new and borrowed.”
“It’s been rough,” she said.
Their insurance is still investigating the cause, but officials suspect it might be electrical, Anderson said.
In the 24 hours after the fire, donations have poured in, she said.
“The support that we’ve already gotten from the community is mind-blowing to me,” Anderson said.
Megan Sorrell was one of the first friends to step up and collect donations, she said.
Sorrell has kids of her own and has known Ledbetter since elementary school, so she felt the need to help, Sorrell said.
“These are our friends, we care about the kids, they’ve been in our lives a long time,” she said.
A Facebook fundraiser under her profile “Megan Megn” had raised more than $2,000 as of Thursday afternoon. The family’s clothing and shoe sizes are also listed on her profile.
Donations can be dropped off to or picked up by Sorrell by emailing her at megansorrell15@icloud.com, she said.
Anderson’s mother and other close friends are also collecting donations for the family, Anderson said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.