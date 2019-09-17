DANBURY
P arents dropping kids off at school in Danbury might have noticed a new face directing traffic and ensuring students are walking safely across the street before morning classes begin.
With new legislation mandating school districts assemble a threat assessment team, Danbury ISD will soon have its first-ever chief of police.
The department could be official in as little as four weeks, future Chief Terry Ross said.
Ross was hired in June by former Superintendent Greg Anderson as the safety and security monitor, a preliminary step to setting up a department, acting Superintendent Sherry Phillips said.
With appropriate forms now completed, Ross and the district are just waiting on officials in Austin to sign the paperwork, he said.
Having worked for the Houston Police Department for more than three decades, Ross brings a wealth of experience to his new role.
Before retiring as a lieutenant in 2015, Ross worked with the juvenile division for eight years during that time. He was also a polygraph examiner for 25 years of his service as well, he said.
Ross also attended the FBI National Academy and taught criminal justice at Sam Houston University, he said.
He especially enjoyed his time working with kids and when he saw the open position in Danbury, he knew it would be a good opportunity, he said.
“I said if I was ever going to get back into policing, it would be something totally different,” Ross said. “You know, not for a major police department but something where I feel like I can make more of an impact and help kids.”
For the first year, the department will only have a police chief, Ross said.
“We’re small right now, but we’re thinking within a year or two of adding another position,” Ross said. “With the new elementary school being a little ways away, it would be good to have someone over there.”
Ross said the school is a good place to be in not only for safety reasons but because he hopes to be able to mentor students and be a trusted individual for them.
“I’m laid back and I have two adult children now, myself,” Ross said. “I’ve gotten some really good feedback. Parents see me directing traffic with the kids out there on the sidewalks. The kids see me in the halls and give me high-fives, I’ve just really made some good contacts in the short time I’ve been here.”
Ross’s front door is covered with notes from the elementary students thanking him for being there as well. He said it’s just a good environment to work in, and it’s a bonus that it’s so close to his Alvin home.
Phillips said the school board started examining school safety a few years ago with sights set on implementing a police department and budgeted $79,720 for the position, which includes some major purchases including a police radio and vehicle.
“We’re now working on emergency procedures, you know, practicing with the staff and getting to a point that they’re all really comfortable with lockdown procedures and all that,” Phillips said. “(Ross) is helping to streamline that process and help with professional development.”
Phillips added that along with the emergency procedures, the district is working to add a prevention model to the program as well. By looking for signs of anxiety, depression and suicide, school officials and the police chief hope to assist any students going through a difficult time, Phillips said.
Moving forward, Danbury ISD will host an open house once Ross’s status as the chief becomes official, Phillips said.
“We’re really excited,” Phillips said. “We plan to have a swearing-in and ribbon-cutting. For now, (Ross) is out in the community and meeting people, and it’s been great for our families to see.”
