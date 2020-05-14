Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
National Drugs and Alcohol Prevention Week meeting: 8 to 9 a.m. via Zoom. Guest speaker will be Dr. Jeff R. Temple, professor and psychologist at UTMB Health. Register at https://bit.ly/2xSnuSE.
Green Lecture Online Series: 7 p.m. via facebook.com/brazoriacounty extension. Topic: Heirloom tomatoes. Hosted by Brazoria County AgriLife Extension and Keep Angleton Beautiful. Call 979-864-1558 or visit brazoria.agrilife.org.
Free COVID-19 Testing: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and Friday at Brazosport College, 500 College Blvd., Lake Jackson. Pre-screening required. Hosted by Community Health Network. Call 281-824-1480, text 281-385-8401 or visit www.mychn.org.
Friday
Fish Fry: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at West Brazos VFW Post 8551, 2000 FM 1459, Sweeny. $10 per plate. Benefits youth, community and veterans. Plates for delivery in West Columbia, Sweeny, Wild Peach and Old Ocean need to be ordered before 10 a.m. Take-out only. Call 979-345-4409.
Fish Fry: 4:30 to 7 p.m. at St. Michael’s Church, 100 S. Oak Drive, Lake Jackson. $12 per plate. Drive-thru service only. Call Ken at 979-417-7116.
Saturday
Graduation parade: 10:30 a.m. at Stephen F. Austin STEM Academy, 7351 Stephen F. Austin Road, Jones Creek. Pre-kindergarten, meet at Kee Kee Mart, kindergarten meet at City Hall and sixth- graders meet at SFA circle drive. Route map available on Facebook page. Call 979-730-7160.
Prayer Line: 10 a.m. For anyone needing prayers. Contact 1-415-464-6800 code 25111# or mail the prayer to FMBC at P.O. Box 2758 Freeport, TX 77542.
Tuesday
Christian Women’s Connection Luncheon: 10 a.m. via Zoom. Enjoy fellowship and sharing prayers. Email dlw101556@gmail.com if you want to join. Call 979-308-6125.
