Gordmans hiring for Angleton, LJ stores
Discount retailer Gordmans, which is taking the place of the shuttered Palais Royal stores in Angleton, Bay City and at Brazos Mall in Lake Jackson, will have a hiring event from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. today, the chains’ parent company announced.
Full-time, part-time and temporary positions are available for when the stores open in June, the news release from Stage Stores states. Interested applicants can fill out a form at gordmans.com/careers, then visit a job fair in the stores at 1828 N. Velasco St. in Angleton, 4009 Seventh St. in Bay City or Brazos Mall, 100 Highway 332 W. in Lake Jackson. Walk-ins also are welcome.
Houston Rodeo plans to support junior exhibitors
The Houston Livestock and Rodeo is working on a plan to support all junior exhibitors who missed out on their opportunity to show and auction animals when the event closed abruptly a week ago.
The plan is to have an online auction to make up for the canceled junior auctions, and the rodeo will refund all entry fees, a news release from the rodeo states.
Donations also are being accepted in support of any lost expenses incurred by the junior exhibitors at secure.rodeohouston.com/donate/?code=ForTheKids.
Jennifer Hill, mother of Angleton High School FFA member Savannah Hill, said the family considered taking Savannah’s heifer to another event after being unable to show at the Houston Rodeo.
“I was told that there would be also possibly several more shows in the near future that students could show their work at,” Jennifer Hill said. “But after recent updates, it looks like they won’t be scheduling anything anytime soon.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.