DANBURY — Danbury might not have painted the town red, but they certainly dressed it up, flying several Texas and American flags for their 13th annual Red, White and Blue Festival.
Years ago, the event began as a way to honor the local veterans, said Janelle Williamson, president of the Friends of Danbury Civic Club. While the Festival continues to do that, it also serves as a fundraiser for the club — and, by extension, the city of Danbury as a whole.
“We use the money … for community beautification,” member Nancy Davis said. “We’ve probably in the last 12 or 13 years donated over $100,000 to park improvements and different community improvements — and 95 percent of all the money that we do have comes from the Red, White and Blue Festival.”
Over the years, funds raised have been used to erect the black iron fence and add the lights to Skrabanek Park, to redo the playground equipment, and to install a larger cement sidewalk to make the park more wheelchair accessible, Williamson said.
Funds also go toward other parts of Danbury, she said.
“We’ve bought journalism equipment for the high school journalism class. We’ve bought City Hall some technology equipment,” she said. “Everything we do goes back into the city.”
Dozens of people crowded Skrabanek Park to enjoy the festivities, which included the barbecue cook-off — with travel trailers and barbecue pits large and small lined up on either side of Main Street — several inflatable playgrounds for children, various food options including a coffee truck and craft and knickknack booths laid out beneath the pavilion.
Among the cookoff teams competing Saturday was the Angleton Warriors 4-H, and Corey Haseloff of Richwood came with them. She spent some time under a tree just watching her kids playing in the park with the others.
“It’s kind of sad that we haven’t been here before,” Haseloff said. “I think it’s good family quality time.”
The festival offers good fun for the whole family, Davis said.
“When a lot of people come together to honor our veterans, to watch the kids come in on bicycles, to walk around the park to see the vendors — you see all your neighbors there and it’s just a really good sense of community,” Davis said.
That sense of community is an important characteristic that draws people to Danbury.
“My husband and I are getting ready to retire and we’re moving to Danbury from Houston,” Patty Syzdek said. “So we’re just here visiting.”
Even though her son and daughter-in-law live across the street from Skrabanek Park, Syzdek hadn’t attended the Red, White and Blue Festival before — and they took a quick liking to it, she said.
“Danbury is a really nice community and that’s what made us decide to retire here,” she said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.