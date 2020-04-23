Editor's note: this article has been updated to correct a quote attribution.
Local retailers say Gov. Greg Abbott’s first phase of reopening the economy Friday won’t really change things for them.
“Retail-to-go” is the first phase of opening non-essential stores to make sales for delivery as well as curbside pickup of items.
“It’s honestly what we’ve already been doing, it’s more for big businesses who shut their doors last month,” said Roxanna Reed, owner of The Turquoise Saddle and Back Road Beauties. “Most little businesses have been offering curbside or delivery.”
Although offering curbside pickup may help sales, stores without an online presence will continue to lose money, Reed said.
“Unless you have a web page how do you do it?” Grapevine Gifts co-owner Ron Martin said. “It’s reality, people can’t stand at a window and point. The problem is, many shops in this town don’t have a website listing their product.”
Making a website, especially for retail, takes time and money to produce.
“Putting everything online is taking forever,” Martin said. “We’ve got a lot online already because we made the website two months ago. It’s tough and I don’t know how some stores are going to do it.”
Reed believes retail-to-go will not have a big impact as shoppers often want to try on clothes.
“People want to try on clothes and make sure the size fits,” she said. “If they buy curbside and take it home they can’t return it because they could have the virus and transfer it on the clothes. It’s not very promising.”
Maria Atkins, owner of Forever Treasure Boutique, believes retail-to-go could help stores begin sales again.
“I am all for getting us going again, ordering off of a website and picking up at the store would be great,” she said. “As long as we’re protecting ourselves I think it’s a great idea.”
Atkins, Matrin, and Reed all will participate in curbside pickup on Friday, all abiding by the same rules.
“I’ll double check the regulations about wearing masks and we’ll take the appropriate precautions,” Reed said. “Because we’re a small business, a lot of our customers are like family so they have no problem coming to the door, but if they want to stay in their car, that’s fine too.”
Although many businesses have been taking online orders for the past month, the fate of their stock often lies out of their control.
“Everybody I know has been closed,” Martin said. “I don’t know how a lot of them are going to make it. I’m starting to get emails from suppliers where all their employees quit or they filed for reorganization.”
For businesses previously facing challenges, the loss of funds could be too great to overcome.
“For the last few years it’s been a struggle and I don’t know how long I’m going to be able to hang in there,” Atkins said. “This whole situation didn’t help at all but I support our officials in the way they’re handling it.”
