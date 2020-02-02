LAKE JACKSON — Developers are initiating the process to break ground on the Alden subdivision, which is expected to include starter homes to homes worth upwards of $400,000, multi-family apartments, commercial development, lakes and more.
“We are very much looking forward to being part of your community here,” Developer Jim Noteware said at a workshop for the Lake Jackson City Council, Planning Commission, Development Corporation and staff Monday.
The future subdivision will cover 987 acres “right along” the west side of Highway 288, META Planning Senior Planner Kathryn Parker said. Oyster Creek runs along the western boundary of the property and Texas Gulf Coast Regional Airport is directly north, she said.
The developers hope Lake Jackson officials will agree to create a Planned Unit Development, or PUD, so the subdivision can follow a different set of guidelines than the rest of the city, Noteware said.
“Frankly, our ability to acquire the land and proceed with the development is conditioned on that approval,” he said.
PUDs are common processes with developments this large, City Manager Bill Yenne said. They used to be referred to as “master plans” and there are currently PUDs in the H-E-B area and where the Dow Diamond Center is, Yenne said.
The combined workshops help all groups involved understand and agree to the deviations from the city’s standard ordinances within the proposed PUD, he said.
This is the beginning of a “fairly intense process,” Noteware said, adding he is eager to move forward quickly.
The developers need to close on the land by March, so they would like to have standards in place by then, Yenne said.
The planning commission will call a public hearing for March 3 to consider rezoning this property to a PUD at their meeting Tuesday, City Secretary Alice Rodgers said. There will be workshops on Feb. 10 and 24 to review the submission, she said.
The PUD will allow for residential, commercial and multifamily development under “one umbrella,” Parker said. It will allow flexibility for a tract of this size, she said.
The airport development zone extends into the north end of the property, meaning that portion will be outside of typical zoning regulations, she said. There cannot be residential development in that area, Parker said.
There are numerous styles of single-family homes planned with a minimum lot size of 4,800 square feet, she said.
The “small amount” of multi-family housing will be on the east side of the tract along 288, she said. It should include more spread-out, traditional garden-style apartments, as well as some urban-style that are more condensed, Parker said.
Commercial development would make up about 38 percent of the property, single-family residential would be 54 percent and multi-family would total about eight percent, according to meeting documents.
There are also plans for an age-restricted section and an elementary school, according to the presentation.
More than 30 percent of the property will be reserved for lakes and detention basins, she said.
“There’s a significant amount of green in this project,” Parker said.
At least another percent will be reserved for recreation, she said. They hope to make Oyster Creek a focus and part of the recreation, Parker said.
The main access to the property will come from Highway 288, Parker said.
The developers will be in contact with Texas Department of Public Safety and expect a bridge to eventually cross 288 at that access point, Alan Hirshman of Dannenbaum Engineering said at the meeting.
When they reach 200 utility connections in the subdivision, the city will require them to have a second access point, which will be to the north of the subdivision, close to where CR 220B currently leads to the airport, Hirshman said.
The current timeline would leave City Council voting on the PUD during March and April meetings, Yenne said. It’s possible they could call a special meeting, he said.
The future workshops will continue to get everyone in the same room to work through any issues, Yenne said.
“I’m hopeful we can,” he said.
Noteware said he has gotten to know the community and is excited to be a part of it.
“We are very, very pleased with what we’re finding in this marketplace,” he said.
