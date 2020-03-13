Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Lenten Fish Fry: 4:30 to 7 p.m. at St. Michael’s Church, 100 S. Oak Drive, Lake Jackson. $12 per plate. Music by Duke Gamino. Drive-thru available. Call Ken at 979-417-7116.
Hamburger Night: 5 to 8 p.m. at West Brazos VFW Post 8551, 2000 FM 1459, Sweeny. Eat in or take out. Benefits veterans, youth and community. Call 979-345-4409.
CPR Training: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lake Jackson Fire House No. 1, 10 Oak Dive, Lake Jackson. Heartsaver course $50. First aid add $15. Call Travis at 979-415-2715.
Spring Break Olympics: Event canceled because of coronavirus precautions. Call 979-233-0066.
Way Past Prime Time Players Workshop Rehearsal: 6:30 p.m. at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Ages 55 and up. $10 fee. 7 week workshop. All participants will be part of the performances. Call Jean Warren at 979-665-8307.
Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at United Way of Brazoria County, 4005 Technology Rd. Suite 1020, Angleton. For Brazoria County residents. Free tax help for those who generally make $55,000 or less, people with disabilities and limited English-speaking taxpayers who need assistance. By appointment only. Call 979-849-9402.
One-on-One Tech Help: 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way St., Lake Jackson. Pre-registration required. Call 979-415-2590.
Saturday
Lake Jackson Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 110 S. Parking Place, Lake Jackson. Locally grown and handmade foods, crafts and other items; live music, kids activities, workshops and more. Visit lakejacksonfarmersmarket.com.
Lenten Parish Mission: 5 p.m. Saturday through Tuesday at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 110 E. South St., Alvin. Special guest Father Bruce Nieli of St. Austin Church in Austin. Contact 281-331-3751 or email stjohnaff@gmail.com.
St. Patrick’s Day Parade: 1 to 4 p.m. at Surfside Beach City Hall, 1304 Monument Drive. Free beads and candy-tossing floats, costume contests, social, fundraisers. Portion of proceeds benefit Surfside first responders. Call 979-864-3414.
LEGO Mania: 10:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way St., Lake Jackson. Open play with LEGOS. Call 979-415-2590.
Dash for Donuts 1K: 10 a.m. to noon at MacLean Park, 93 Lake Road, Lake Jackson. Fun/silly event perfect for families, weekend warriors and the below average athlete. Participants receive an free event T-shirt and donuts. Course features doughnut stations every 250 meters. Prizes for best costume. Bring nonperishable food items for local pantry. Entry fee for 13 and older $20 advance, $25 day of race; 12 and younger $10. Call 979-824-0599.
An Evening With Dr. Scott Rogers and His Guitars: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Columbia Rosenwald School, 247 E. Brazos Ave., West Columbia. Rodgers will be singing songs and telling stories. $10 and includes refreshments. Call 979-345-6125.
“Dreams Your Past, Present, and Future”: 2 to 4 p.m. at Unity Church of Christianity Brazosport, 507 S. Brooks St., Brazoria. Class by Ed Jamail on “Dreams Your Past, Present, and Future”. Call 979-239-8286.
Willowfest: 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 South Downing Road, Angleton. Live performances all day headlined by four-time Grammy nominee Saliva at 10:30 p.m. Tickets $20 at the gate.
Sunday
Grief Share Support Group: 5 to 7 p.m. at Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 102 Yaupon St., Lake Jackson. For those grieving the loss of a loved one. Call 979-299-7373.
Annual Turkey and Dressing Dinner: 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Sts. Cyril & Methodius Altar Society in the parish hall, 603 Parrott Ave., Damon. $10 per plate. Raffle, craft sale and more. Catered by Ben’s Chuckwagon. Call 979-742-3439.
Family and Friends Day: 3 p.m. at St. Joseph Baptist Church, 2365 CR 400, Freeport. Guest speaker the Rev. Booker T. Randon of Galilee Baptist Church in Brazoria. Call Nannie Austin at 979-418-2653.
