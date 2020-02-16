The latest campaign finance reports for House District 25 candidates show some campaigns ramping up as early voting approached.
The Texas Ethics Commission Republican required candidates to submit campaign finance reports 30 days before the March 3 primary election.
The reports filed Feb. 3 reflect contributions and expenses from Jan. 1 through Jan. 23, since the reports filed in early January reflect the sixth month period before then.
Republican candidates Troy Brimage, Ro’Vin Garrett, Rhonda Seth, Mitch Thames and Cody Vasut all filed their reports; Democratic candidate Patrick Henry did not have to file a report since he does not have a primary challenger.
He will file his next report in June, Henry said.
BRIMAGE
Brimage’s report showed much more activity in the first 23 days of the year than the six months before it. He announced his campaign in mid-November.
His campaign brought in $192,650 from 93 contributions during this period compared to $50,200 from 17 contributions in the period before, the reports show.
But like the period before, the majority of his contributions were for $1,000 or more. From the January period, 51 of the 93 contributions were at least $1,000.
Most are from a successful fundraiser Jan. 23, when Brimage brought in $6,550 from Bubba Buchanan of New Braunfels, $7,000 from Garrett Grimes of Willis, $6,200 from Thomas Pearson of Conroe, $11,250 from Kyle Ragsdale of Clute and $5,500 from John Wilhelm of Surfside Beach, the report states.
The men who have addresses outside of District 25 own businesses in District 25, Brimage said.
“Small business is what makes our district thrive and that’s the faith that they have in me,” Brimage said. “I”m very proud of that. When you compare that to the other candidates, the majority of our money is coming from business owners inside the district.”
Some of this money is reserved to give to a nonprofit organization after the election, he said.
Brimage’s most significant expenses this period add up to $64,564 paid to Murphy Nasica, an Austin-based political consulting firm. Clients listed on Murphy Nasica’s website homepage include Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen, whom Brimage is seeking to replace; State Rep. Ed Thompson, R-Pearland; Pct. 2 Brazoria County Commissioner Ryan Cade; and District Court Judge Justin Gilbert. It also lists Gov. Greg Abbott.
Gilbert and Cade are two of Brimage’s close friends who recommended the firm, Brimage said, adding it would not benefit him to use the firm because Bonnen used it.
When he interviewed several firms, this one was the best, he said.
Murphy Nasica tends to represent winners, including the governor who has a very high approval rating.
“They know how to win and that’s one of the reasons I chose them,” Brimage said. “They’re very effective and very expensive,” he said with a laugh.
Brimage reimbursed business partner Kenny Vernor for a $50,000 loan, the report shows. That money was there in case Brimage needed it before his fundraiser, he said.
They expected to have a strong fundraiser and they did, Brimage said.
His political expenditures totaled $130,375 for the period, the report shows.
GARRETT
Garrett’s filing period showed some quieter days than the six months before it. Garrett’s campaign collected $2,867 from nine contributions during the 23 days, the report shows.
She retained $11,836 at the end of the period, the report shows. Her biggest expense was $5,077 to Colon and Company in Houston for advertising, according to the report.
Garrett did not have a fundraiser this period and had one donation for $1,000, which was her highest.
She had a fundraiser last week, Garrett said, adding it went well.
“I was real pleased,” she said.
Besides raising money, Garrett is “just out here working hard, talking to constituents and letting them know that I want to be their state rep,” she said.
SETH
The emergency room nurse continues to have a successful financial campaign with another $58,275 in contributions this filing period.
With a total of 55 donations, mostly ranging from $100 to $1,000, Seth notably had one large contribution of $37,500 from Dr Kanti Banoal of Houston, according to online campaign finance reports.
“(This contribution) is from a physician I know and, you know, I’m a nurse and they were really frustrated with the insurance and healthcare system,” Seth said of the large donation. “One of the biggest things they see is that insurance agents have such deep pockets … some of the physicians are really excited that somebody could (represent the district) and really understand those issues.”
Of the $32,702.28 in political expenditures during the filing period, Seth spent $14,631.92 on Angleton-based company Bay Star Printing for advertising and mailers, according to online records.
“One of the things that I’ve learned about campaigning is that too much money is put into it,” Seth said. “It’s pricey and I think that precludes a lot of normal people from getting out there and doing it.”
She had $25,204.92 available as of the Feb. 3 filing date.
THAMES
With seven contributions totaling $2,425, Thames’ campaign continues to be a grass roots effort, he said.
“I did have a fundraiser the other night,” Thames said. “I raised around $3,000, and we’re having another fundraiser the 25th. You know, Matagorda County is not as well off as Brazoria County, so I knew fundraising was going to be difficult for me. But looking for a state representative needs to be more than ‘how much money did they raise?’ I don’t have PACs and high-dollar individuals backing me, But I almost wear it as a badge of honor that this is a true, real grass roots campaign.”
Going into the race, Thames said he knew he wasn’t going to have huge financial support but that his campaign was geared toward working with people who would either like his ideas or not like his ideas, he said.
Spending just over $2,145, the majority of his expenses were for political signs and advertising, according to online campaign financial reports.
VASUT
Outnumbering his monetary political contributions of $1,300, Vasut said the majority of his non-monetary contributions of $3,016 are a reflection of his preparations for a fundraiser he hosted Jan. 30.
Vasut spent $16,572.52, which he said was largely due to his fundraiser preparations as well.
“This financial report reflects mostly prep for the fundraiser and auction with non-monetary contributions,” Vasut said. “It was a lot of prepping for a fundraiser and a couple blockwalkers (this filing period.)”
The next filing period will have a lot more activity, he said.
“I still haven’t been able to add (everything from the fundraiser) all up,” Vasut said. “We had about 400 people there. I believe it’s more than $50,000, but I haven’t been able to count everything. It was humbling to see that many people supporting me.”
