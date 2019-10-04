WEST COLUMBIA — Varner-Hogg Plantation is going hog wild during the former plantation’s Hoggtober Festival.
Following last year’s inaugural event, the festival highlights local history by inviting residents out for an evening of food, music and learning opportunities.
Hoggtoberfest will be from noon to 9 p.m. Saturday at the historic Varner-Hogg Plantation, 1702 N. 13th St., West Columbia. Parking is free, admission is $3 per person and children ages five and under are free. Beer tickets are $4 each.
“Until we know our local history we can’t appreciate the culture that we live in and what was sacrificed for us to be here,” said Patty Swords, cultural interpreter and educator for the Texas Historical Commission. “We have deep roots here.”
Hoggtoberfest features face painting, cornhole, a raffle and other entertainment opportunities for visitors. Varner-Hogg is also hosting local vendors to support small businesses.
There will also be many food vendors featuring “Hogg-dogs” and other options. While guests eat they can enjoy live music and purchase alcohol from the beer garden.
“The festival will have kids activities, vendors, a beer garden, lots of festival food, and self-guided tours with people around that can answer questions,” Swords said. “People can see our mansion and our other properties.”
There will be some traditional fall activities at the festival as well.
“We’re going to have a little pumpkin patch area for photos and hayrides, just a lot of fun fall activities,” Swords said.
Swords wants residents to get out of the house and enjoy the plantation while participating in activities.
“There will be plenty of things to do to get you out of the house,” Swords said. “There will be some great food and art vendors. We are trying to kick off fall and enjoy the season.”
The festival is meant to bring the community together and remind residents of their history.
“We want to celebrate community but also bring awareness,” Swords said. “For a lot of people in the community, they aren’t even aware of this treasure they have here, we’re hoping they come out and understand the true history of our community.”
Hoggtoberfest will double as a fundraiser for a learning program about the plantation.
“The money that we raise will go back into paying for distance learning programs that we’re putting together,” Swords said. “It’s for students who can’t come to the plantation to learn about the history, we’re developing programs we can take to them.”
Parking for the event will be free, and parking assistance available.
“We will have parking assistance with both a trolley and an eight-passenger bus helping people get from their cars to the festival,” Swords said.
Call 979-345-4656 for more information.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.