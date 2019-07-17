BRAZORIA — Decked out in top hats, coattails, gowns and bonnets, residents will have the opportunity to step back in time at the annual Santa Anna Ball event this weekend.
The Santa Anna Ball starts at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Lloyd E. Thomas Gymn-asium, 205 N. Nevada St. Tickets are $40.
Board members in period clothing will take on the roles of some of the area’s earliest settlers and welcome community members.
Held on the anniversary of the original Santa Anna Ball in Brazoria in 1835, the event is the largest fundraiser of the year for the Brazoria Heritage Foundation, which formed in 2004 to save the old Brazoria Elementary School from being torn down.
Funds raised from the ball will help jumpstart some projects the foundation wants to accomplish, foundation board member Ray McGaughey said.
“We need all we can get,” he said.
There is not an exact figure on how much the foundation wants to raise, but money will go toward projects such as redoing the bathrooms in the Brazoria Civic Center theater, foundation CEO Bob Schwebel said.
Money raised last year went toward a new floor in the gym, Schwebel said.
“They get to see the new floor they paid for last year,” he said.
Right now, there are about 39 tickets left out of 300, Schwebel said.
The ball’s main attraction to residents is its historic setting, Schwebel said.
“I think that, along with the community realizing the importance of the Brazoria County Foundation’s Civic Center has kept it going,” he said.
Attendees can have a good time visiting the historic time in Texas, Schwebel said.
“I hope they eat a good meal and I hope they will support us financially,” he said. “I hope they enjoy the dance and the facilities.”
The historical value of Brazoria means a lot to people in the community and the ball is a reminder of that, McGaughey said.
“Our mission statement is to preserving the past for the future,” he said. “The Santa Ana ball is a good time for remembering that.”
For more information, call the Brazoria Civic Center at 979-798-1414.
