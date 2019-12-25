Community pitches in for ‘Yule Help’ food drive
The Yule Help Families food drive was very successful, said Nicole Larson of Brazosport Cares food pantry in Freeport.
The donation drive lasted around a month and brought in more than 1500 pounds of hygiene and food donations.
“The majority of the donations were hygiene items which is great because it is a need,” Larson said.
Those consisted of deodorant, hair care products, body wash, toothbrushes and toothpaste, and feminine care items.
The items taken in have already begun beeing distributed into the community.
“The holidays for a food pantry are busy. Even though it’s the holidays, hunger is still there year-round,” Larson said.
The drive was a community effort, she said.
“I was very proud of our community when we banded together to help out our neighbors,” Larson said.
Cause of apartment fire still under investigation
The cause of the fire that displaced 34 people and multiple pets is still under investigation, according to Clute Fire Chief Mike Doucet.
“The fire department is assisting the Clute Fire Marshal’s office,” Doucet said. “They’re conducting the final investigation.”
The fire broke out Friday afternoon in the 100 building of Vanderbilt Apartments at 101 Hackberry Drive. None of the residents or the animals were injured, and all are currently staying in other units.
The city has been collecting donations for those affected. The whole city has gotten involved, with all the departments pitching in to help out, Doucet said. Donations have been plentiful, he said.
Monday afternoon, two pickups and an ambulance full of clothes, toys, food and other donation items were taken to the residents, Doucet said, and plans were underway to give them a Christmas dinner.
Columbia High building repair progressing
After a water line rupture rendered a Columbia High School building unusable, the building is on track to open it for the 2020-21 school year, Columbia-Brazoria ISD Maintenance Director Justen Williams said.
“The hole is filled” in the B building, Williams said. After the incident, the school adjusted its dance team’s practice space to have room for administration offices.
The soil samples are approved, so during the next few weeks, plumbers will work on the plan for in-ground plumbing, he said.
The goal is to pour the slab by Jan. 15, then work on walls and other elements of the building, Williams said. This would put them on track to order furniture in April.
