There have been two “black swans” for small businesses this century, Brazoria County Economic Development Alliance CEO Gary Basinger said.
Those were 9/11 and now COVID-19, he said. It’s impossible to prepare for a black swan, business parlance for unprecedented, unexpected events, he said.
That is why resources for small businesses are critical right now. Every small business owner needs to know about the Small Business Administration economic injury loan that is available, Basinger said.
The U.S. Small Business Administration included all of Texas in its Economic Injury Disaster Declaration and granted access to its Economic Injury Disaster Loan program, which will provide long-term, low-interest loans to qualifying businesses across the state, Gov. Greg Abbott announced.
The program provides working capital loans to help small businesses, private, nonprofit organizations and others meet their ordinary and necessary financial obligations that cannot be met as a result of COVID-19 throughout the disaster recovery period, according to a fact sheet.
Requirements include an acceptable credit history, ability to repay the loan and collateral for loans over $25,000, the fact sheet states. Loans can be up to $2 million, for a maximum of 30 years and with a maximum interest rate of 3.75 percent.
It’s extremely important that the local chambers of commerce and the alliance are helping their members become aware of resources like this, said Courtland Holman, executive director of Freeport Economic Development Corp.
“We do need those businesses to reopen quickly after the event of our nation and our globe has passed,” Holman said. “This will pass.”
But reopening will come with its own challenges, Basinger said. Inventory likely dwindled and supply chains could be interrupted as other countries are affected, he said.
It’s also unclear how long businesses need to prepare for, Basinger said.
“That’s what’s troubling about it, is the unknown of how long it’s gonna last,” he said.
But there are other resources, including some from Houston-Galveston Area Council, or H-GAC, Holman said.
H-GAC’s Houston-Galveston Area Local Development Corp. might be able to offer a bridge loan while awaiting economic injury disaster loan funding. There are also non-monetary resources available through Texas Gulf Coast Small Business Development Centers, SCORE virtual mentors and The Women’s Business Center.
These can help with strategic planning, cash-flow management, planning for further disasters and messaging/social media assistance to stay engaged with customers, according to Houston-Galveston Area Local Development Corp.. Visit hgaldc.com/sba-covid.aspx for information.
It’s also important for businesses to keep in touch with their local banker to keep them in the loop of how they’re doing, Basinger said, and get frequent updates.
“This keeps developing,” he said. “Every day is a new day.”
The federal stimulus package could also help, Basinger said.
H-GAC Senior Business Developer Isaac Perez will be featured in a Workforce Solutions webinar Tuesday to detail these resources. The webinar is from 10 a.m. to noon.
Visit www.eventbrite.com/e/coronavirus-disaster-relief-options-for-small-businesses-tickets-100535799282 for information.
Basinger hopes to see some good things happen at the end of this pandemic. People will miss going out and doing things, so they will return, he said.
“They’re gonna go out and shop with a vengeance,” Basinger said.
It might also encourage more American manufacturing since people won’t want their supplies wrapped up in other countries, he said.
“This is a very trying time and just unfortunate and unpredictable, to say the least,” Basinger said. “But we’ll get through it.”
