LAKE JACKSON — Doug Schoeneck planned to say it in a song.
After becoming a minister at Willow Church, he didn’t expect he’d ever say it at all.
The former touring musician found himself struggling with suicidal thoughts and depression during that low point in his life. He intended to write a suicide letter in a song, then the night after performing it, take his own life.
“I was almost relieved that at this time tomorrow I wouldn’t feel the darkness anymore.” Schoeneck said. “In the car, my drummer asked if everything was OK. I quickly replied everything was fine. The concern on his voice resonated with me for the rest of the day. One look and one sentence changed everything for me to this day.”
In a Youtube video posted as part of the April 5 livestream for Willow Church, “Finish the Sentence” by Doug Schoeneck, the worship and outreach pastor shared he felt lost and unable to be helped while he was on tour.
“I knew something was broken inside of me that needed to be fixed,” he said. “And yet, I sensed it was beyond repair. It left me in this constant state of believing I could fix something that I knew wasn’t fixable.”
Although words of positivity can help someone struggling with mental illness, overconfidence can cause more damage than good, he said.
“I had people telling me to suck it up, or ‘you got this,’ or that it’s just a phase,” Schoeneck said. “That wasn’t what I needed. I needed someone to tell me I wasn’t alone and I was valuable, a simple kind and heartfelt pause from our busy lives could change everything.”
Schoeneck wants Willow Church to have a conversation about mental illness even though it can get uncomfortable.
“Mental illness is a weight,” he said. “But what compounds the pain exponentially is feeling you can’t be honest about it. The pressure to be okay was one of the worst parts of my illness.”
Pastor Scott McKay wants people to feel inspired by Schoeneck’s story.
“So many people struggle with depression and mental illness,” McKay said. “I believe his story gives them hope. Jesus came for the sick, not the healthy. He will lead them through and beyond their sickness.”
Many people reached out after he released his message, Schoeneck said.
“After this message I met with four separate people and it was a pretty heavy week,” he said.
McKay wants his messages to be from the heart because they give it an authentic feeling, he said.
“Adding a personal touch is the only way you can do a message,” McKay said. “It has to come from your encounter with Jesus. I especially want to share where He encountered us in our own healing.”
Schoeneck believes his faith helped guide him through his mental health journey and has now opened up his church to help others in similar situations.
“Mental illness is real,” he said. “Mental illness is a killer, but it is not bigger than God.”
