ALVIN — Access to ventilators that might be needed at area hospitals to treat coronavirus patients received a boost when Alvin Community College decided to loan out its devices.
“There is a nationwide shortage of ventilators, and we had a fleet just sitting in our lab,” ACC Respiratory Care director Marby McKinney said.
McKinney and Respiratory Care instructor Norma Lahart discussed loaning out the equipment after being contacted by a hospital faced with a shortage, she said.
With ACC closed due to the coronavirus, “there was no better use of the ventilators than to share them to help mitigate the shortage,” McKinney said.
Two ventilators will go to Memorial Hermann’s Pearland facility, while three will go to Memorial Hermann Southeast. HCA Clear Lake received five ventilators. UTMB Angleton-Danbury received three Thursday morning, and the college’s last two ventilators will be loaned to CHI St. Luke’s Health Brazosport, McKinney said.
They tried to match the equipment with hospitals in need that use similar machines, she said. The ventilators are on loan through the middle of May, “but that is negotiable” depending on how things look then, she said.
While UTMB Angleton-Danbury has adequate surge plans in place, the ventilators from Alvin Community College will make a difference in not having to transfer ventilators between facilities, said Beth Reimschissel, administrator and associate chief nursing officer for the hospital.
“Geographically, we’re not as close to the main campus,” she said.
Loaned equipment helps hospitals stay prepared in the event of a surge in patients needing treatment, said Kyle Price, CEO of Memorial Hermann’s southeast Houston and Pearland site, in a news release from Alvin Community College.
The college is also lending an ASL 5000 breathing simulator to the Johnson & Johnson Center for Device Innovation at the Texas Medical Center, the press release states.
“The simulator will be utilized by engineers to test a ventilator prototype that they have developed to help relieve the shortage,” McKinney said.
Reimschissel is “just blown away” by the college taking the initiative to help so much, she said.
“It’s such a good example of how the community comes together,” she said. “Such a good example of what it means to come together for the purpose.”
