CLUTE — Velasco Drainage District officials agreed Tuesday to increase the district’s tax rate and approved the purchase of a new flying inspection assistant.
The Velasco Drainage District board of supervisors addressed the 2019-20 budget and 2019 tax rate at their Tuesday meeting. Board members also approved checks, one for the purchase of a drone.
Supervisors agreed to apply the district’s 2019 tax rate of 8.46 cents to every $100 of appraised property value. The new rate is an increase of 0.04 cents from last year’s property tax rate.
This new rate includes a maintenance and operation rate of 8 cents and an interest and sinking rate of about half a cent, said George Kidwell, chairman of the board.
The 2020 budget, which was reviewed and proposed at the Friday meeting, was approved. This includes a maintenance and operations budget of $6.94 millionand an interest and sinking budget of $386,747.50, according to meeting documents.
The purchase of a drone is to help with the inspection of levees and help save on manpower. It is in its experimental phase right now, Kidwell said.
Employees normally drive in a car on top of the levee to inspect it, but an aerial view can help with spotting repairs that might need to be made.
The district has hired out drones previously but decided to go ahead and purchase a fairly inexpensive aircraft to test, according to Kidwell.
“One thing I would like to see it used for is levee inspections,” said Chris Gallion, district superintendent.
About $1,889 covered the expenses of the drone, Gallion said.
Employees will be able to fly the vessel without obtaining any special licenses as long as it is kept within eyesight, he said. When doing inspections on private properties, Gallion said they would need to obtain clearance from the company, but will not need a license to operate the drone.
A presentation on the district’s new drone will take place at a banquet scheduled for Oct. 10, Gallion said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.