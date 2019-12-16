A biography that appeared in the 1857 issue of Texas Almanac noted Branch Tanner Archer, born Dec. 13, 1790, was a member of “one of the old families” of Virginia.
A native of Fauquier County in that state, he was the son of Maj. Peter Field and Francis Tanner Archer. According to the somewhat prideful explanation given in the Almanac, these old families, and presumably Archer as a member, “exhibited the aristocratic element of English society, under the modifications and with the improvements incident to a new country.”
Rather than simply considering this “an end with which a man might content himself,” however, the article continues, Archer “regarded it only as a means” or a starting point for his own honorable and beneficial actions.
His immediate family included two full brothers, William and Peter Field Archer II; two full sisters, Mary Page Archer Saunders and Eliza Royall Archer Gay; and two half siblings, Richard C. and Frances Archer.
Following his early education, Branch Archer attended William and Mary College at Williamsburg, Virginia, in 1804, and received a master’s degree from Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania in 1808.
He returned to Virginia, where he began practicing medicine, but his focus soon shifted to political action. During the 1819-1820 session of Virginia’s General Assembly, he served as a representative from Powhattan County, and was a presidential elector in the election of 1820.
Although details of such a long-past event are sketchy, Archer was involved on March 13, 1828, in a duel with his cousin, Dr. James Ottway Crump, in Scottsville, a community in Powhattan County.
Their “field of honor” meeting resulted in Crump’s death from a pistol shot, according to the Almanac’s report.
My attempts to learn the cause of this duel were only partially successful. Seeking help from Michael Bailey of the Brazoria County Historical Museum, I learned that a brief mention of the duel had appeared in an issue of the Western Carolinian of May 27, 1828.
According to this account, Archer had “insulted” Crump, resulting in their duel, but no other details were given.
Bailey’s further research located an earlier story that had been printed on Jan. 4 of that same year, which stated that a man named Sam Swan had stabbed John Clarke.
According to this story, Clarke had been tended to by Dr. Abner Crump. The report notes that Archer had testified as a witness for Swan when he was placed on trial for the incident.
None of this appears in the obituary of Archer printed in the Texas Almanac, which describes Archer’s career in Virginia as having been “both successful an d honorable.”
If any of this incident influenced Archer’s decision three years later to leave Virginia and come to Texas, the Almanac did not comment directly.
It reported only that “domestic afflictions” had disposed Archer to quit the scenes and the associations of his earlier life, leaving “his ear … open to the sounds” of the approaching struggle between Texas’s colonists and the Mexican government.
The article gave no indication whether the “domestic afflictions” involved the duel, Archer’s personal relationship with another person (male or female) or something else.
At any rate, Archer moved to Texas in 1831, settling in what is now Brazoria County and “soon informed himself” of the area’s past history, as well as the differences that had by that time developed between its Anglo residents and Mexican officials.
He arrived in Texas just before the time when the settlers first began to display open opposition to edicts by government officials, who appeared to fear the consequences of so many American settlers in Austin’s colony and elsewhere in Mexico.
Among these were new rules through which Mexican military officials in Velasco and Anahuac decreed that only Anahuac, with headquarters in Galveston, was to be accessible to traffic to and from the Gulf of Mexico.
They had undertaken the closing of other ports in an effort to prevent vessels in the Gulf from avoiding taxes they were required to pay.
Income from these taxes was used to cover pay to troops sent to Texas to administer Mexican laws, lending incentive to the soldiers to collect these fees.
This order from Mexican Colonel Juan Davis Bradburn was announced by the Velasco post commander, Lt. Col. Domingo Ugartechia. The backlash from residents of the area that is now Brazoria County was immediate.
Unaccustomed to much in the way of government “interference” in their daily activities, Brazoria area residents expressed their ire, stirring opposition among residents throughout Austin’s colony, and particularly in the area now comprising Brazoria County.
Although cries for independence from Mexico had been less vocal or widespread up to this point, the inconvenience created by this edict brought demands for independence to the forefront.
Leaders of the movement called a public meeting for Dec. 16, 1831, at which those attending voted to demand that the order be rescinded.
Archer and George B. McKinstry were appointed by the group as commissioners to present the colonists’ demands for revocation of the order.
The two of them traveled to Anahuac to meet with Mexican officials. Walking together from the site of the old fort to the shore of the bay, they presented the colonists’ views.
Bradburn sought to delay any real answer to their demands, however, claiming that he was unauthorized to do so at that time. He also expressed offense at their demands, and to the language in which they were presented, appearing to feel that the colonists had no right to question regulations from Mexican officials.
He refused to take any further action until he could contact and receive orders from his immediate superior officer.
Archer was in no mood to accept this answer. Instead, referring to this order as a personal act by Bradburn, he warned that consequences would ensue unless it was rescinded.
In effect, his message to Bradburn was that failure to rescind the decree would create conditions in which war would erupt, with Bradburn directly responsible for that outcome.
According to the account in the Texas Almanac”, he cautioned that Bradburn could expect the personal consequences to threaten his own safety.
Next week: Archer’s message shakes Bradburn.
