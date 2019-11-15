Sweeny Feast The ninth Sweeny Community Thanksgiving Feast welcomes residents for turkey, ham drinks and desserts. When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday Where: 709 Sycamore St., Sweeny Cost: Free Call: Agatha Sanchez at 979-201-2144
SWEENY — When Agatha Sanchez started the Sweeny Community Thanksgiving Feast, she wanted to bring residents together no matter their level of need.
Sweeny will hold its ninth annual Sweeny Community Thanksgiving Feast this weekend. The free event is open to all residents and is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Sweeny Elementary cafeteria at 709 Sycamore St.
A traditional Thanksgiving meal, drinks and desserts will be available to residents, no matter their level of need.
The event is sponsored by donations of food and funds from local churches, organizations and businesses, according to an event flier.
“Unity was the word that started the community Thanksgiving feast,” event coordinator Agatha Sanchez said. “It’s all of us working together toward this feast that started with the purpose of bringing people together.”
The Jones Creek Cookers barbecue team offered to make all the turkeys and hams at no cost for the feast.
“It’s 60 turkeys, they have a gigantic pit that takes up the whole room, they cook one load then throw another load on after,” Sanchez said. “It’s astonishing how that one call starts a ripple.”
Sanchez was inspired to create the feast nine years ago with the goal of bringing the community together.
“Unity is not one person, it is all in one,” she said. “That’s the whole purpose it was founded on, it was a vision that God gave me. All the volunteers have done such a wonderful job altogether.”
Sanchez wanted to avoid placing the labels of “needy” and “disadvantaged” when she created the community feast.
“We saw how our first feast failed when we advertised it only for the economically disadvantaged. Now when you move it to community-wide under that unity you see the difference,” Sanchez said. “I didn’t want to put people in a box. Nobody should have a label placed on them.”
The feast has grown tremendously over the past nine years and the amount of food made for every meal has also grown, Sanchez said.
“We started out from 21 turkeys, then it went to 40 and now we’re at 60 turkeys and 40 hams,” she said. “It hasn’t gone down, it has gone up. We work really hard to provide everyone a meal that reminds them of their own family Thanksgiving.”
Sanchez wants to continue the tradition in order to grow and reach as much of the community as possible.
“I will continue to do this for as long as possible,” she said. “A good leader leads and always makes sure everyone is beside you. I don’t like anyone left behind me.”
The deadline to place delivery orders was Thursday, according to the event flier.
For information, call Agatha Sanchez at 979-201-2144.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.