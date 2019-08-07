GALVESTON — A decision by the Texas Windstorm Insurance Association board not increase premiums surprised some insurance officials, who believe the move could potentially hurt TWIA in the long run.
Both residential and commercial policyholders will not be subject to a rate increase after board members voted during their meeting Tuesday in Galveston, a news release states.
General Manager John Polak of the association said in the release the board looks carefully at the impact of rising insurance costs when making these decisions.
“As coastal communities continue to recover from the effects of Hurricane Harvey, the board will continue to closely examine those concerns along with the importance of maintaining TWIA’s capacity to pay claims in the event of another storm like Harvey,” Polak said in the release.
However, Mark Hanna of the Insurance Council of Texas said the decision to not increase rates might affect policyholders and TWIA negatively in the future.
“They’ve usually had a 5 percent increase in years past. And if you think of TWIA like a bank and they’re not increasing their rates, it could come back to hurt the policyholders in the long run in the event of another major storm,” Hanna said. “If we were to have another hurricane right now, it would wipe out their checking account and they would have to go into savings.”
He added it is good news for the time being that rates won’t increase, but the decision leaves him with some concerns.
“We can only hope from here we won’t have a major storm, but it may not be good for TWIA in the long run,” Hanna said. “People need to look at what the actuaries are saying. They’re looking at it from a business point of view and can say where the rates really need to be.”
As a part of the TWIA meeting, board members considered public commentary, which was a new part of the decision-making process this year, TWIA officials said.
“The TWIA Board of Directors regularly deliberates on important issues like our annual rate filing in open meetings to provide for public transparency,” TWIA Vice President of Communications and Legislative Affairs Jennifer Armstrong said in an email.
More than 80 members of the public attended the meeting and had the opportunity to give input, a news release states.
“New laws passed earlier this year broaden that transparency by allowing the public to review our rate adequacy analysis and provide comment to the Board of Directors,” Armstrong said. “We received more than 1,000 emails and dozens of members of our coastal communities spoke directly to the Board today.”
Clyde Neal of Neal Insurance Agency in Angleton said he’s also surprised with the decision made by TWIA.
“I didn’t get to stream the board meeting, but I did get the email from TWIA this afternoon and I went and looked at the rate analysis, which showed the residential and commercial rates should go up,” Neal said. “I was a little surprised the board didn’t opt for some rate increase.”
Neal said TWIA didn’t increase insurance rates last year, which is why the decision this year was more surprising.
“The largest part of the rate increase would be to satisfy some bond payments from Hurricane Harvey claims,” Neal said. “It’s based on overall financial viability. We’re all glad when rates don’t go up, but it does create a bit of concern for keeping TWIA properly funded.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.