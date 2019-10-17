About 200 new county homes will be constructed with even more seeing improvements after bids for two major federal grants following Hurricane Harvey were approved, county officials said.
Thousands of county homes were damaged by wind and rain that swept through the area during Hurricane Harvey in August 2017 and the flooding that followed. After those damages were assessed, the county applied for two $30 million grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to assist with reconstruction and renovations, Brazoria County Floodplain Administrator Joe Ripple said.
“We’re going to build about 200 new homes for people whose homes were either destroyed or below grade,” Ripple said.
About 200 more homes will be elevated to a level that meets FEMA requirements with the other $30 million, Ripple said.
Both of the $30 million grants are 75-25 grants, meaning the grant money will go toward 75 percent of the renovation or elevation costs while homeowners cover the remaining 25 percent, Ripple said.
Homes that will receive assistance have already been selected and will be bundled and worked on during separate phases, Ripple said.
The county will not receive all of the money at once. With each phase, the county will submit which structures will be included in the next phase and once they have done that, they will receive the money to move forward with those structures, County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
The first phase includes 70 structures. About 40 homes will be elevated and about 30 homes will be completely reconstructed, costing a little over $9 million, Public Information Officer Sharon Trower said.
The county received approval and signed for that amount at a meeting Wednesday, Trower said.
“It’s a great day when some of this funding is becoming available to renovate or elevate residents’ homes and relieve some of their stress,” Sebesta said.
Ripple said they plan to get started on the first 70 homes sooner than later. The county will be going out for bids, and once they have accepted one, they are getting started, he said.
“I told FEMA, ‘We are going to spend this money a lot quicker than it took us to get it,’” Ripple said.
County officials also hope to reimburse 22 residents who were originally part of the grant and paid to elevate their homes out of pocket. These residents were disqualified because they had already elevated their structure themselves. The county still hopes to help them out still, Ripple said. This is currently under appeal.
Ripple has been working closely with Grantworks and the Texas Division of Emergency Management to make this happen. He said because of the relationships that have been made, they are able to keep moving forward.
“This is going to be a community-changer,” Ripple said.
