LAKE JACKSON — Honks, beeps and sirens will fill the air when Touch a Truck returns to the City of Enchantment.
Touch a Truck is a free event allowing children and adults to climb on and honk the horns on their favorite trucks and utility vehicles such as military vehicles, tractors and fire trucks.
The event will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at MacLean Park, 93 Lake Road, Lake Jackson. There will be a quiet hour, where no sirens or horns will set off, from 10 to 11 a.m.
“Touch a Truck is an event that is an opportunity for families and kids to come out and see trucks from Lake Jacksons public works, utilities and emergency trucks,” said Mitch Dooley, recreation coordinator. “There will also be military vehicles, dump trucks, just all sorts of fun vehicles.”
The first hour of the event will be “quiet hour,” where all horns and sirens will be silenced.
“We know that there are kids in the community that have sensory issues or may not be comfortable around loud noises, so the quiet hour is designed to give them an opportunity for them to see these cool vehicles without overwhelming them,” Dooley said.
Children will be able to learn about the vehicles and their purposes while they are there. Emergency vehicles such as ambulances and police cars will part of the experience.
“They get to meet the people that are serving them in the community,” said Mallory Doyle, marketing and special events coordinator. “A representative will be at each vehicle to help (the kids) and explain how the vehicle works and answer any questions they might have.”
Along with the trucks, there will be food, vendors and inflatables.
“The vendors love coming out; it’s one of their favorite events because they get to see the kids and interact with the community,” Doyle said.
With about 20 vehicles expected to participate, Dooley believes Touch a Truck feeds kids’ imaginations.
“It’s an awesome opportunity for kids to get out and see things that spark their imaginations,” he said. “I have four kids myself, they draw trucks and vehicles and buses all the time so it’s fun for them to see these things in person and climb in them and learn what they do.”
For information, call Doyle at 979-297-4533. Registration for vehicles is closed.
