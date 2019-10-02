MANVEL — The Texas Department of Public Safety is searching for a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run accident, according to a DPS press release.
The crash occurred between midnight and 6 a.m. Monday in the 17500 block of CR 143 near CR 110.
Bicyclist Kirill Siptak, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene after being struck by what investigators believe to be a 2015 to 2018 gray GMC Yukon sport-utility vehicle. According to preliminary investigation, both the vehicle and the bicyclist were southbound on CR 143 in Alvin when the collision occurred, the release states.
The driver of the SUV failed to stop and render aid to the injured Alvin man and is wanted for questioning by investigators, the release states.
Troopers collected some evidence from the scene including a passenger-side mirror, headlamp and side fog lamp border cover.
Anyone who has information about the vehicle or the collision, including automotive shops, is encouraged to call Sgt. Stephen Woodard at the Houston DPS office at 281-517-1300 as soon as possible, according to the release.
