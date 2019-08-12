CLUTE
Watching carefully as she placed a few drops of green dye into her cup full of water, 10-year-old Sophia Guajardo’s smile slowly spread across her face when the dye started to fall to the bottom in slow swirls.
Sophia was one of the children who, along with their families, filtered into the free event Sunday afternoon at the Brazosport Museum of Natural Science inside the Center for the Arts and Sciences.
Patty Humbird, who is the education chairperson for the museum, said her idea with Science Sundays is to reignite passion for the museum, cultivating the interest of younger residents and potentially recruiting their parents as volunteers.
“We’re trying to get younger people involved in the museum. We’re trying to bring more families with younger children and get them involved,” Humbird said. “It’s one of those things that if we don’t get them involved, the museum is gonna die.”
Science Sundays are a new concept this year, Humbird said. The museum started hosting the family affair once a month in January and they have proven popular.
“This gives them new experiences and exposes them to things they haven’t tried before,” said Ronald Mercer, who joined his wife and their three children at the event.
White tables were set up with different science stations for children to explore. From table to table, sugar cubes, Skittles, M&Ms and different-colored dyes were arranged for experiments.
Kids could be heard shrieking with delight when the colors from the Skittles faded into one another after getting wet, creating a tie-dye effect.
Other kids watched as their sugar cubes melted into liquid after submerging them in water. Using dye was an effective way to see the experiments come to life, families in attendance said.
“This is good for us because the kids are learning something,” said Gwen Soliman, who brought her twin 5-year olds. “It’s hands-on and it’s interactive.”
Six-year-old Lily Wilson said she has attended the Science Sunday event before.
“But I love science!” she said. “It’s cool to see what happens.”
Humbird said the experiments vary from month to month, and some occasions, the theme will be built around a holiday. But the overarching message is to give the museum exposure so families will remember it down the road.
“A lot of young families don’t have time to volunteer, or if they do, it’s in the evenings or on a Saturday,” Humbird said. “(This event) is just enough to get them interested so that maybe someday when they do have the time, they’ll want to be a part of (the museum).”
SUNDAY SCIENCE The Brazosport Historical Museum hosts Science Sunday for children and families starting at 2 p.m. the second Sunday of each month. A different theme is planned each event, with some tied to holidays taking place that month. Admission to the event and museum is free. The museum is in the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd. in Clute.
