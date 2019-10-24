LAKE JACKSON — A few occasions of overnight parking on South Parking Place led City Council to adopt a tougher approach to prevent interference with weekend events.
A current sign prohibits parking from 2 to 6 a.m. Friday through Monday, Assistant City Manager Modesto Mundo said. After council unanimously approved the motion, city staff will place signage alerting owners that vehicles parked overnight will be towed.
The South Parking Place pavilion is rented out once a month for the Lake Jackson Farmer’s Market, Mundo said, along with other events.
City staff tried a soft approach, Mundo said, and talked to businesses about employees leaving their cars parked overnight. Another incident led to a car being towed because it had expired tickets or some other issue, he said.
To prevent the vehicles from being there once the events start, the city needs the ability to tow, Mundo said.
“For us to truly be able to enforce it, we would need towing language there to warn,” he said.
The sign prohibits the parking from 2 to 6 a.m. because it’s good to define “overnight,” City Attorney Sherri Russell said.
Some businesses also keep employees at work until 1 a.m., so the time span shouldn’t interfere, Mundo said. The city won’t actually tow unless there is a rental event going on, he said.
Also at Monday’s meeting, City Manager Bill Yenne said the Texas Historical Cemetery Guardianship Association wants to place two grave markers in the median of Any Way.
Before the city was developed, there was an old church in that area that had a small cemetery with two graves, Nancy Howard, president of the association, told Yenne, he said.
They did a good job of developing that area near Shy Pond to keep the roundabout area of the graves in the median, so there is no road over them, Yenne said. Now, the association would like to mark the two graves that are believed to be of a man and a child, he said.
Howard did not come to the meeting Monday, so the discussion will put it on a future agenda to get all the details, he said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.