Rick Myers considers himself very old school. He’s been working at Brazoria County’s plants for more than 40 years, and he’s seen a lot, holding jobs including scheduling, digging ditches and installing pipes, he said.
But in all that time, he’s never experienced anything like the world he enters at work during the era of the coronavirus pandemic, he said.
“It’s definitely the first time in my career,” he said. “They’re doing temperature checks every time I come in the plant or leave and come back. You can always count on getting your temperature checked. And they’re asking a lot of questions about whether you have any symptoms.”
Myers works for Zachry Group, usually at BASF’s Freeport facility.
Temperature checkpoints, suspended operations and distancing requirements are the new normal for workers at Brazoria County’s plants as companies grapple with how to balance maintaining production levels with worker safety during the coronavirus pandemic.
Only some of the plant operators confirmed they’d had employees test positive for novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, in recent weeks, but each of them has changed operating procedures in an attempt to stem the virus’ spread.
BASF’s Freeport site, for instance, had one contractor test positive for coronavirus shortly after he reported feeling ill and left the site March 17, said Cindy Suggs, spokeswoman for the company. But the facility has changed many of its procedures to protect employees.
“We are aligned with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control recommendations and guidance, as well as those for governing bodies, such as the White House and the state of Texas,” Suggs said. “We have made sure all our measures are at least in compliance with those, if not even stricter.”
Starting about March 19, everyone entering the gates started undergoing face temperature screenings and having to answer questions about potential exposures, Suggs said. And, within the facility, employees now face additional requirements, including maintaining 6 feet of distance between each other when possible and wearing protective equipment when it’s not.
Employees also are working from home when possible, Suggs said. On a typical work day before the pandemic began, the Freeport site saw between 1,700 and 1,800 visitors each day.
That number is down to about 650 to 850 per day now, Suggs said.
On the whole, BASF and the other major companies appear to be doing what they can to protect workers, Myers said.
Each of the site’s 26 operating units is still working, but some are doing so at a higher degree than others, Suggs said. The only projects that are continuing right now are those considered mission-critical.
Leadership at the Dow Chemical Plant in Freeport have installed a similar set of precaution measures for the facility, which has seen four confirmed cases of the virus, said Gabriella Cone, spokeswoman for the company.
Those procedures include staggered shift changes for operations, noncritical maintenance projects maintaining 40 and 50 percent smaller crews and temperature monitoring, Cone said.
MEGlobal’s facility hasn’t had any confirmed cases of the virus through Thursday, but has also implemented temperature screenings, seven-day rotations to reduce employee contact and increased facility cleanings to stop the spread, said Trish Thompson, spokeswoman for the company.
All of the facility’s operations continue at normal rates, though no turnarounds have taken place, Thompson said.
Chevron Phillips Chemical employees are working from home or on a shift-split schedule, and the Sweeny-area facility has increased sanitizing measures to decrease risk, said Wendy Irwin, community relations liaison for the company.
Irwin did not respond to a question about whether any employees at its Brazoria County site had tested positive for the virus.
Port Freeport’s 40 or so staff members are largely working from home and the port hasn’t seen any confirmed cases of the virus, said Lauren McCormick, public affairs manager for the landlord port. However, each of the port’s tenants maintains its own operating procedures through the pandemic, she said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.