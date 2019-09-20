Heavy storms produced more rainfall throughout Brazoria County, causing flooding, some road closures and a rising San Bernard River, county officials said.
The severe storms prompted Angleton, Brazosport, Columbia-Brazoria and Sweeny ISDs to cancel school today. Brazosport College is also closed.
Danbury ISD planned to operate as normal, but district officials recommended parents check danburyisd.org for updates.
After a stubbornly sluggish weather system that came ashore Tuesday as Tropical Storm Imelda hovered over Southeast Texas, conditions should improve moving into the weekend, said Josh Richter, a National Weather Service meteorologist at its League City office.
“A flash flood watch is still going to be in effect in the overnight hours and that’s basically saying there is still a chance we could get some more,” he said. “We should have a quiet overnight. There is a 30 percent of showers and thunderstorms so rainfall is still possible, but it looks like it should be less.”
The county reported roads with high water about 6:30 p.m. Thursday included CR 723, the main road on Quintana Island; CR 315, which is off FM 521 south of Brazoria; and CR 316 near Sweeny.
County Judge Matt Sebesta said road conditions would be monitored and updated as needed.
The San Bernard River was in a minor flood stage at 17.6 feet at East Bernard at 7 p.m. Thursday, with projections for it to fall into a normal range in the next couple days, the National Weather Service reported.
Lake Jackson collected about 5 inches of rain in two hours Thursday night, City Manager Bill Yenne said.
Due to high water near Yaupon Street, some drivers were abandoning their cars in driveways and seeking shelter.
Several residents said the amount of water the city was experiencing exceeded what they saw during Hurricane Harvey.
As it had the previous two days, Freeport found itself with flooding on major streets, but it had largely drained by about 10 p.m. Thursday.
Earlier in the evening, as heavy rain cells moved through the southern end of Brazoria County, water accumulated along Velasco Street, covering sidewalks south of Second Street.
“The water has receded and we’ve had no more calls on high water,” Freeport Police Detective Clay Hutcherson said late Thursday. “There were some issues on Velasco of people driving fast, pushing water toward homes, but everything is tidying up. … Everything’s good right now.”
In coastal areas, flooding around homes in low-lying areas was common.
“Roads in town are under water, as usual,” Surfside resident Lindsay Morris said. “Bluewater Highway is clear, Fort Velasco is clear. Parking lots are under water and ditches are pretty full.”
Water was collecting under Morris’ home and she hadn’t seen that before, she said.
As road conditions remained uncertain moving into today, county officials said drivers should take precautions, travel slowly and be patient.
Richwood Police Department announced after 8 p.m. Thursday portions of Audubon Woods Drive and Wisteria Street were closed inside the Audubon Woods I subdivision.
Cars were stalled “all over town,” Lake Jackson City Manager Bill Yenne said. At 6:45 p.m., he couldn’t get to his own house.
“We got an enormous … it was how much rain fell in a short time,” Yenne said.
There was 5.1 inches of rain in about two hours, he said. At one point, half an inch of rain fell in 15 minutes, Yenne said.
The water is going down, but it will take a while in some places, he said.
In his 18 years, Michael Bomar said he’s never seen water on South Yaupon Street as high as Thursday afternoon, he said. People driving through the water quickly flooded other cars and pushed water close to houses, he said.
“It wasn’t like this during Harvey,” Bomar said. “It wasn’t like this during Ike.”
He and his family have a plan in case their home floods, he said, but the water already started to recede as rain ebbed to a drizzle at about 6 p.m.
His father, Michael Bomar Sr., said his wife has been in Lake Jackson for 43 years and never seen street flooding like they did Thursday.
