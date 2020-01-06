ANGLETON — A Rosenberg man is behind bars 10 months after he is being accused of sexually assaulting a child near Damon, authorities say.
Antonio Martinez Morales, 35, allegedly sexually assaulted a child younger than 14 on March 1, according to the indictment. A Brazoria County grand jury handed the indicted up Aug. 22, it states.
The investigation began after an outcry to a family member of the child in March, Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Chris Kincheloe said. The assault happened in the Damon area, he said.
Kincheloe could not comment on how Morales had access to the child, he said.
Sheriff’s officers arrested Morales Thursday, court records show. He remained in Brazoria County jail Sunday afternoon on a $100,000 bond, according to jail records.
Aggravated sexual assault of a child is a first-degree felony, punishable by up to life in prison.
