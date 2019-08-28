ANGLETON — A convicted murderer assaulted and injured two courthouse deputies — breaking the wrist of one — after refusing to stand to hear his verdict and being wrestled from the courtroom, according to a news release.
Ediberto Antonio DeLeon, 30, is facing two counts of third-degree felony assault on a public servant and criminal mischief, Brazoria County Sheriff’s Lt. Varon Snelgrove said in the release.
A Brazoria County jury convicted DeLeon of the murder of 27-year-old Raymond Echard of Alvin in December 2017 and sentenced him Monday to 70 years in prison. DeLeon will have to serve at least 30 years in prison before he is eligible for parole.
When he refused to rise for the verdict Friday afternoon, a sheriff’s deputy escorted him into the 149th District Courtroom secure holding area, Snelgrove said in the release. It took multiple deputies, investigators and a bailiff to restrain DeLeon, according to the release.
In the process, DeLeon struck a deputy “numerous times” in the face and broke his glasses, the release states. Another deputy suffered a wrist injury, according to the release.
Both injured deputies were treated on the scene for scratching and bruising, Snelgrove said in the release.
DeLeon remained in the Brazoria County jail Tuesday evening, according to online records. He will eventually be released to Texas Department of Criminal Justice custody to serve his prison sentence, according to court documents, but if convicted, he could face another 10 years for each additional third-degree felony.
