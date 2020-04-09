ANGLETON — Brazoria County is keeping track of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, but releasing the specifics of each condition to the public is not top priority, officials say.
“Our main focus is getting the reports of the cases in, letting our first responders know so if there is an ambulance call, that is flagged in their dispatch system,” County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
Then, they talk to each patient to find out where they have been and contact “persons of interest” who could have been exposed, Sebesta said.
“That’s our main focus,” he said.
Cities are still getting the same level of information, Sebesta said. While he was unsure how many of the 11 people announced to have COVID-19 on Wednesday were at home or hospitalized, the health department does have more information, he said.
Sebesta personally knows of one person who had to go to the hospital a few days ago and is still hospitalized but doing well and could be released soon, he said.
Of the 11 cases announced Wednesday, seven were in Pearland. They included a boy younger than 10; two women in their 60s; a woman in her 40s; a woman in her 60s; and two men, one in his 20s and one in his 30s. The other cases are in Rosharon and Alvin.
Pearland is the most densely populated area in the county, Sebesta said, adding its extraterritorial jurisdiction has roughly 140,000 people.
“They’re going to be more susceptible, I believe, because it’s more difficult to social distance,” he said.
Pearland has 85 of the county’s 184 confirmed coronavirus cases.
The city directly abuts Harris County, which is the most populated county in Texas and has the most cases in the state with 2,341 Wednesday, Sebesta said.
Pearland residents often commute to work in Harris County, he said.
This draws parallels to New Jersey, where more than 1,200 have died from the novel coronavirus. Most of these deaths are in northern counties, where people commute to the extremely densely populated New York City.
West of the Brazos, the population is more spread out and there are not as many cases, Sebesta said. Some rural counties in Texas have no cases at all, he said.
The judge thinks people are generally making an effort to stay away from each other.
“I think it’s getting better,” Sebesta said of social distancing.
He’s been to the post office and people there were keeping their distance and wearing cloth masks, which is good to see, he said.
Last week, the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention officially recommended wearing cloth masks to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Social distancing is where people have control in this situation, Sebesta said.
“I think that it is helping,” he said.
