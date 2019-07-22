Brazoria County is expected to reach over half a million residents by 2040, the Houston-Galveston Area Council predicts. In order to prepare for that, the agency is developing a plan to more effectively advance mobility in the area, H-GAC said.
H-GAC hosted a series of stakeholder meetings in each county precinct last week to give the attendees information about what the thoroughfare plan is and is not, and to gain insight on what stakeholders hope to see in the future.
The thoroughfare plan is a long-range plan, spanning more than 50 years, that broadly indicates where roadways will go as the county develops, said Thomas Gray, deputy project manager for H-GAC. This guides the development of the transportation network as more people move in.
“(The plan) is not as specific as ‘this road is going to go between this tree and this river,’” Gray said. “As a developer develops a piece of property, he might take the road one way or the other as long as a road, with a certain amount of right of way, is built through there as the county develops.”
The plan does not change any ownership or acquire property, said Mike Feeney, a project consultant with Kimley-Horn, during the meeting.
“It is just a plan for what the county would like to do in the future,” Feeney said. “It does not require agencies or cities to do anything to actually build the project.”
And community collaboration is important to the project, Gray said. There will be a couple of public meetings.
“The more input we have from the public, the better,” said Gray.
H-GAC signed an interlo cal agreement with the county, hired a consultant and created a steering committee that consists of county officials, the Texas Department of Transportation and all of the major roadway stakeholders to help develop the plan, which is in its early stages of receiving feedback from stakeholders, Gray said. The project is scheduled to continue through March.
Stakeholders who attended the meeting discussed freight movement, floodplains and evacuation routes. Those are things that would be considered as the plan is put together, Gray said.
“What you don’t want to happen is for the county to develop without a thoroughfare plan that doesn’t adequately space roadways a mile (or so) apart,” Gray said. “Then you get situations where a bunch of communities … are forced to go out onto a single road that leads to another road, and if there is an accident or a natural disaster or something, they are stuck.”
