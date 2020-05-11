CLUTE — Although churches are allowed to have services inside their sanctuaries, New Life Church in Clute has decided to continue hosting services in its parking lot to preserve the health of the members.
Appropriately named the "park n' praise," the church will continue to host these outdoor services until May 31.
"We've been out here for about a month," Pastor Rosalind Ramsey said. "We started with social distancing but we decided everyone in their cars in the parking lot was safer."
About 20 to 25 families attend every week to worship, Ramsey said.
"We had a lot of members telling us they still wanted to worship so we went to the park n' praise the week of March 23," she said. "It's a little different; we honk the horn to praise but we set up everything the same."
The prevailing opinion of the parking lot services is positive, Ramsey said.
"We've gotten a good response from our members and it's been very successful," she said. "We do have some elderly members who are staying home but each family stays in their cars."
Church members and visitors are encouraged to participate in the service with honks and singing.
"The service today was very uplifting," church member Sonia Harris said. "We're here faithfully every week. You sit in your car and get into it, I get chills sometimes."
New Life has been improving its presence online for the past several months, Apostle Pastor Eric Ramsey said.
"What we were working on even before the pandemic got here is video streaming," he said. "We knew our membership was growing and we wanted to make sure we were equipped for that."
Waiting to until at least next month before hosting in-person services allowes the ministry enough time to watch infected numbers, he said.
"Even when we open, we will still practice social distancing and people can wear masks if they feel it's necessary," Eric Ramsey said. "We're making sure to clean and sanitize everything. We also are asking members to monitor their health and not come if they are sick."
Since the church is right off of South Main Street, residents often slow down or pull over during services to watch, usher Gwendolyn Daniels said.
"We get people to stop and listen and they'll ask if we're having one again," Daniels said. "I appreciate the people who let us know they enjoy the service because if they didn't hear it outside, they wouldn't hear it at all."
It takes about 30 minutes for the ministry to set up all its equipment outside.
"It takes longer to set up because we have to bring everything outside, but it's worth it," Rosalind Ramsey said. "It's extra work on all of us, but for the safety of our members, we felt like this would be best."
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.