The following people were indicted recently by a Brazoria County grand jury. An indictment is not a finding of guilt, only a determination enough evidence exists to proceed to trial.
Tearl Jay Sloan, 43, burglary of building.
Shaun Tonnie Andrus, 34, burglary of a building.
Jason Allen Engelke, 39, burglary of a building-enhanced.
Shaquille McMurry, 23, credit card or debit card abuse.
Shaquille McMurry, 23, counts one and two, credit card or debit card abuse; criminal episode.
Shaquille McMurry, 23, credit card or debit card abuse.
Jennifer Ann Hart, 20, aggravated assault.
Alan Alexis Garcia, 22, assault family violence-choking.
David Omar Jimenez, 20, theft of firearm.
Terrance Dwight Fisher, 35, evading arrest.
Virgil Rene Gazca, 21, forgery.
Danrick Desean Wooten, 21, fraudulent use of identifying information.
Danrick Desean Wooten, 21, false statement to obtain property or credit or in the provision of certain services.
Christopher Adam Feely, 35, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Thomas Joseph Newman, 20, evading arrest.
Conor Thomas O’Carroll, 27, assault family violence with previous conviction.
Stephany Ann Pena, 32, driving while intoxicated with child passenger.
Cheyenne Ponce, 23, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Alex Potts, 25, possession of a controlled substance.
Tarek Kei Onte Sonnier, 22, credit card or debit card abuse.
Kelyn Thi Starns, 20, possession of a controlled substance.
Carol Lynn Tanner, 58, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Marvin Tinker, Jr., 41, assault family violence with previous conviction.
Jesse Louis Valdez, 35, evading arrest.
Kellee Marie Williams, 44, possession of a controlled substance.
Lee Earl Williams, III, 35, forgery.
Edwardo Antonio Alas, 24, evading arrest.
Craig Antonio Albert, 49, unauthorized use of a vehicle-enhanced.
Craig Antonio Albert, 49, theft-enhanced.
J Alfonso Arredondo Martinez, 54, driving while intoxicated third or more.
Adam Michael Bonvillain, 39, unlawful possession of firearm by felon-enhanced.
Brandon Mark Bounds, 37, theft with two or more previous conviction-enhanced.
Roy Balli, 40, theft with two or more previous conviction-enhanced.
Casey Curtis Bowman, 42, driving while intoxicated 3rd or more.
Devin Nicholas Bracy, 21, continuous violence against the family.
Deatrice Clark Brinagh, 58, counts one and two, tampering with physical evidence; criminal episode.
Jartayvon Jamar Craven, 17, evading arrest.
Adam Dewayne Diaz, 32, credit or debit card abuse-enhanced.
Adam Dewayne Diaz, 32, counts one, two, and three, redit or debit card abuse; criminal episode-enhanced.
Adam Dewayne Diaz, 32, counts one, two, and three, credit or debit card abuse; criminal episode — enhanced.
Juan Marcelino Elizarraras, 37, driving while intoxicated with child passenger-enhanced.
Cassidy Lea Garcia, 28, counts one and two, credit or debit card abuse; criminal episode.
Jeremy Joe Gonzales, 32, theft with two or more previous conviction-enhanced.
Roberto Garcia, 39, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Billie Carol Hazlip, 61, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Trevor Wayne Henderson, 44, possession of a controlled substance.
Mack Terrill Jamison, 33, false statement to obtain property or credit.
Jay Scott Boutwell, 60, counts one and two, fraudulent use of identifying information elderly; criminal episode-enhanced.
Fredrick Lee Brown, 53, theft with two or more previous convictions-enhanced.
Spencer Miles Buchanan, 31, possession of a controlled substance.
Andrew Lee Estes, 23, tampering with physical evidence.
Reuben Lee Garcia, 24, counts one, two, and three, burglary of a habitation; criminal episode.
Bruce Boyd Germany, 46, possession of a controlled substance-habitual.
Joe Allen Harris, Jr., 23, possession of a controlled substance.
Nathan Lee Hendrick, 35, terroristic threat against peace officer.
Martha Diane Johnson, a.k.a. Martha Jordan, 43, unauthorized use of a vehicle-enhanced.
Ian Charles Jones, 36, possession of a controlled substance-enhanced.
Alicia Rae Lewis, 42, driving while intoxicated third or more.
Michael Thomas Lauman, 39, unlawful possession of firearm by felon.
Shawn Ross Lebeuf, 34, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver-habitual.
Tammy Boff Lincecum, 58, possession of a controlled substance.
Mandi Renee Lincecum, 34, possession of a controlled substance.
Kyle Gregory Markovsky, 19, count one, aggravated assault; count two, assault family violence-choking; count three, retaliation; criminal episode.
Kevin Wayne Martin, 57, burglary of a building-enhanced.
Uriel Alberto Mejia, 33, driving while intoxicated third or more-enhanced.
Sam Ornelas, 52, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Jno Dean Patterson, 43, unlawful possession of firearm by felon.
Ricardo Perez, Jr., 35, possession of a controlled substance.
Kaleb Marcel Rhodes, 24, burglary of a habitation-enhanced.
Jalen Deandre Riley, 19, aggravated robbery.
Glen Paul Sanders, 57, tampering with physical evidence-enhanced.
Saul Hunter Shortt, 41, driving while intoxicated third or more-habitual.
Jason Wayne Simpson, 37, possession of a controlled substance.
Noelia Ayala Newman, 43, possession of a controlled substance.
Dylan Ryan Small, 26, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Christopher Spears, 28, count one, unlawful possession of firearm by felon; count two, tampering with physical evidence; criminal episode.
Nija Omar Townsend, 47, possession of a controlled substance-habitual.
Joshua Lee Weeks, 31, unauthorized use of a vehicle-enhanced.
Michael Dean Wharton, 56, possession of a controlled substance-enhanced.
Brandon Lewayne Williams, 35, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Donald Ellis Wilson, 26, counts one, two, and three. forgery elderly; criminal episode.
Kendre Levelle Wilson, 19, tampering with physical evidence.
Yvette Reyes Bautista, 32, possession of a controlled substance.
Skye Tanner Runyon, 25, possession of a controlled substance.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.