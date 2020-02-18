FREEPORT
Council to continue City Hall discussions
After council moved away from the idea of renovating O.A. Fleming Elementary School into a city hall complex, they are instead focusing on remodeling the current City Hall into a facility that can also host council meetings and municipal court.
They will continue discussing how to go about those renovations when they meet at 6 p.m. today at the Freeport Police Department, 430 N. Brazosport Blvd.
Also on tonight’s agenda is discussion regarding Riverfest and consideration of authorizing the sale of alcohol for the businesses in the Arlan’s Market shopping center.
Freese and Nichols engineers also will make a couple presentations, one regarding the pump station, the agenda states.
For a full agenda, visit freeport.tx.us.
ANGLETON
Trustees to pick 2020-21 calendar
After parents voted online between two options for the 2020-21 school calendar, Superintendent Phil Edwards will consider those voting results and make his recommendation to the board as to which should be adopted.
The board will make that decision when it meets at 5 p.m. today at the administration building at 1900 N. Downing St.
The board will also discuss a new pre-k partnership, according to the agenda. The district recently approved all=day pre-kindergarten classes.
Those wanting to make public comment can do so by filling out a comment card prior to the meeting.
For a full agenda, visit angletonisd.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.