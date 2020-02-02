WEST COLUMBIA — The first Saturday in February offered shoppers the opportunity to overdose on chocolate if they chose — but also to purchase Valentine’s gifts and support the community by shopping at local retail shops during West Columbia’s third annual Chocolate Walk.
Signs and red balloons were posted outside participating businesses, and found inside were small tables set up with assorted treats for shoppers, including cookies, candy and drinks.
Valentine’s Day is about giving, and the Chocolate Walk is meant to encourage people to consider giving to others, said LaBonne Casey, CEO and President of the West Columbia Chamber of Commerce. Shoppers were encouraged to give a non-perishable food item to one or more businesses, and the canned goods will go to the Columbia United Methodist Church Food Pantry. In this way, the Chocolate Walk is the city’s way of giving back, she said.
“That really does our food pantry a lot of good,” Casey said.
“It’s a much-needed thing,” said Donna Loggins, owner of Chesney’s Jewelry.
At the end of every Chocolate Walk, Loggins gives a monetary donation to the Food Pantry in place of canned goods.
“That way they can buy what they need,” she said.
Some businesses offered discounts as well as treats to those who donate a canned good; others offered different perks, such as a free carnation flower from Sylvia Gibson, owner of Flowers by Mary Lee.
“Once it’s all collected, you see that we don’t have a whole bunch, but enough, and once it collects, there’s more,” Gibson said, referring to the basket of canned goods in her shop. “We try to do our little part and participate with the town, and do what we can.”
This was the first year Varner-Hogg Plantation participated, as well. Attendance was good, and they will likely continue to participate in years to come, said Event Coordinator Mandy Meuth.
The Plantation offered free self-guided and guided tours for visitors who brought in a non-perishable food item to donate. Souvenirs in the visitor’s center, including books, T-shirts, and jarred food, were discounted for the day.
“We have a gorgeous plantation that I think a lot of the community forgets about,” Meuth said. “We are wanting to participate … in hopes to bring more visitors out to Varner-Hogg to share the story, and to be more involved in the community.”
“I think that’s the beauty in it,” Casey said. “Not only does it showcase our retail vendors but we also have the opportunity to show them some other facets of West Columbia.”
Historically, the Chocolate Walk has been very successful, Casey said. “We’re gonna continue doing it because I think it’s really serving the community well.”
