Alyssa Salazar was not happy to learn the rest of her senior year will be spent at home.
“It hurt a lot,” Salazar said. “I think that all of us always thought that there was a small chance that we’d go back, and now that we know we’re not going back, it’s all setting in for all of us.”
All Texas schools — including public, private, and higher education institutions — will remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday.
“The team of doctors advising us have determined that it would be unsafe to allow students to gather at schools for the foreseeable future,” Abbott said.
Salazar and her classmates at Angleton High School will miss out on a lot of activities, including sports that had just started and band events including UIL, the spring concert, and the awards banquet, she said. Salazar was learning percussion for the concert band before the break, and she plays flute and piccolo in the honor band, she said.
“I actually qualified for state with two of my best friends, at the end of May, and I’m not sure that that’s going to happen at all,” Salazar said. “It’s upsetting.”
As a yearbook editor, she acknowledges it’s going to be a lot harder to finish the yearbook while being at home, but hopes the yearbook committee will be able to do so anyway — and all the editors are willing to put in the work, she said.
“It is something we are striving to do,” she said. “We are really really hoping that we can finish the yearbook and put everything in it that would normally go in it, even though this virus happened.”
The rest of the academic year will be conducted via remote learning, and Abbott confirmed teachers will still be allowed in their classrooms to provide virtual instruction, to complete administrative tasks or to clean them out if they choose.
Regarding public education, TEA Commissioner Mike Morath will soon provide more details about how to proceed and he will explore how to conduct graduation ceremonies, Abbott said. For higher education, Commissioner Harrison Keller will give similar advice to colleges and universities about how to conclude programs this semester and how to proceed with summer semesters, Abbott said.
Local school district officials have been planning for possibility campuses wouldn’t reopen.
“It’s kind of been something we thought would happen,” Columbia-Brazoria ISD Superintendent Stephen Galloway said.
Brazosport ISD will continue to offer remote learning opportunities for students, Superintendent Danny Massey said. The district also will continue to district meals through May 21, which is the scheduled last day of school.
“We do want to emphasize that our intention is not to overwhelm our students or parents with remote learning,” Massey said. “We understand that each student’s home experience is different, so we just ask our students to do their best.”
All seniors who have met the requirements will be considered graduates May 22 and 23, though traditional graduation ceremonies will be rescheduled for June or July, Massey said.
While Angleton ISD officials didn’t necessarily expect the announcement, they were prepared for it, Superintendent Phil Edwards said.
“I think the things we’ve put in place so far, we’re just gonna be able to carry them forward,” Edwards said.
That includes their distance learning program, he said.
“Obviously not being in school with a teacher sitting in a classroom is going to affect all of our students’ learning, but I think our staff and our students and our parents are making the best of the situation,” Edwards said.
Sweeny ISD will continue to offer its online learning as well, Superintendent Tory Hill said. The district is considering various options for graduation ceremonies, including hosting an online commencement or waiting to have an in-person ceremony at a later date, Superintendent Tory Hill said.
District officials are also developing a plan to allow students to pick up personal items they might have on campus and a plan for how they can turn in their technology and books at the end of the year, Hill said.
As far as prom activities, those will be up to what the individual high schools come up with in each district, Massey and Galloway said.
“We’re not saying we won’t do something, but the question is, can it feasibly be done and how,” Galloway said.
Through it all, district officials know that their students — like Salazar — are missing out on a lot.
“We really feel badly for our seniors,” Massey said. “The spring of their senior year is a time where a lifetime of memories are created, and we’re just really sorry that they’re missing out on these events and memories.”
15-20 minutes of at home work does not replace the classroom. BISD is negligent at best. They crow about being ready because students have tablet computers for working from home but this doesn't matter if they don't receive lessons to do.
