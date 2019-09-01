ANGLETON — The anniversary celebration’s emphasis on how UTMB Health is serving more central Brazoria County residents didn’t refer to the shrimp cocktail and faux-jitos on the buffet.
In the five years since the Galveston-based health system partnered with the Angleton-Danbury Hospital District to form UTMB Health Angleton Danbury Campus, 30 more physicians have come on staff to better serve the region’s health needs.
“We’ve been able to deliver our promise to bring care closer to home,” said Katrina Lembrecht, vice president and administrator of the hospital since the partnership. “We’ve grown primary care, increasing the number of physicians, and we’ve taken seriously our presence in the community by truly being a partner and a leader in the community.”
Lembrecht, who also serves as vice president of Institutional Strategic Initiatives at UTMB, said the Angleton hospital’s mission is to continue to grow and provide care well into the future.
“We’re here for the long haul,” she said during Thursday’s anniversary reception. “We want to be the first place people think of when they think of health care.”
The 2014 partnership put UTMB Health in charge of Angleton Danbury Medical Center. UTMB Health brought in more specialized care providers to the community and prioritized rural health care by adding 30 physicians to the system’s full- and part-time staff.
The emphasis on community is what makes the partnership so special, said Tonya Visor, senior communications specialist for UTMB Health Angleton Danbury Campus.
”I’m such a community-minded person because I live here and what I see is definitely growth in the availability of health care in our community, and also we’ve seen this huge change in the five years of growing our partnership within the community,” Visor said. “Historically, the hospital has been community-minded and I think that UTMB embraced that with us.”
Tim Harlin, the newly appointed CEO and executive vice president of UTMB Health System, said he previously served as CEO of a small, rural hospital, and he knows why the partnership has been meaningful.
”I understand what would happen to the community if it was gone, so it’s just critically important, not just here, but across the country to figure out rural health care,” Harlin said. “For UTMB, it’s a very important, strategic piece.”
Dr. Lucy Villarreal, an OB/GYN who previously worked at UTMB Health in Galveston, went to work part-time for UTMB Angleton Danbury Campus, said the Angleton area has a quaintness that has taught UTMB about community.
”I think it’s been a great marriage between the two communities,” Villarreal said. “UTMB has been able to offer things to the community, and Angleton teaches just as much in return, so I really think the partnership has been a marriage. I think it’s been really great.”
Former CEO Donna Sollenberger said the partnership also has been a successful educational tool for new physicians, allowing them access and experience they didn’t have before.
”From an educational standpoint, it’s been very successful. But I also think it’s given us an appreciation for access to health care in towns like this,” Sollenberger said. “So we’ve tried to bring in new specialists, which the community has been very welcoming to, and we couldn’t have asked for more out of this partnership.”
While a time frame hasn’t been finalized, the campus is expected to grow with a new facility on Highway 288, south of Highway 35, Lembrecht said.
The building will offer more outpatient care and continued growth to match the expected population increase, Lembrecht said.
”We’ve been purposeful since the outset with this partnership in making sure we’ve been aligned,” Lembrecht said. “We want to serve the community and have a desire for high-quality health care. We definitely have a deep appreciation for this area and this is just the beginning. That’s exciting.”
